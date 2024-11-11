The Correct Order To Watch The Omen Movies

Before he made us believe a man could fly and before he made arguably the quintessential '80s buddy cop movie, Richard Donner directed a terrific supernatural horror film that feels like a predecessor of the "Final Destination" franchise: "The Omen." One of the best '70s horror movies, "The Omen" is a movie about an adopted child, Damien, who may be the prophesied antichrist, whose very existence means the coming of the end of the world and utter ruin for humanity.

Starring Gregory Peck, the original 1976 film was a huge hit despite mixed reviews and even got nominated for two Oscars: Best Original Score and Best Original Song (it won Best Original Score for composer Jerry Goldsmith).

Interestingly enough, Richard Donner initially didn't want to treat this as a horror movie. Instead, he wanted to leave the supernatural aspects of the story open to interpretation, with the audience unsure whether or not Damien Thorn was the antichrist. Sadly, he got overruled by the powers that be, and instead, the very literal antichrist movie birthed a franchise that continues to this day and includes three sequels, a prequel, a remake, and a TV sequel.

For those who have never witnessed this bonkers franchise, or those who simply want to revisit "The Omen" movies but don't know where to start, here's a guide for you.