Winona Ryder And Daniel Day-Lewis Teamed Up For An Underrated Flop That Deserves A Second Look

Daniel Day-Lewis and Winona Ryder were absolutely brilliant in Martin Scorsese's direly underrated "The Age of Innocence," but when the film grossed $32 million on a $34 million budget, no studio in Hollywood was hot for a re-teaming of these two gifted actors. It didn't help that their romantic chemistry in Scorsese's movie was intentionally muted; Day-Lewis' Newland Archer felt more like a father figure to Ryder's May Welland than a lover.

Still, they definitely had a great on-screen rapport, which evidently caught the eye of seasoned theatrical director Nicholas Hytner. The future director of London's National Theatre had earned acclaim for bringing the technically audacious "Miss Saigon" to the stage in 1989, and won a Tony Award for Best Director in 1994 on the strength of his brilliant revisionist take on Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Carousel." When Hytner transferred his sensational production of "The Madness of George III" to film (retitled "The Madness of King George"), he was viewed as a prestige-picture savant with theatrical bona fides. This guy could be the next Tony Richardson.

Knowing his strengths as a director, Hytner chose to follow up "The Madness of King George" with the first Hollywood studio production of Arthur Miller's "The Crucible." Widely considered one of the greatest plays of the 20th century, this sounded like an Academy Awards thoroughbred before the casting came in. Day-Lewis and Ryder getting the opportunity to set off sexually charged fireworks was a huge deal, as was the involvement of Joan Allen, Bruce Davison and Academy Award-winning legend Paul Scofield. Released on November 27, 1996, "The Crucible" face-planted at the box office, and eked out two Oscar nominations. It's become a footnote in the career of just about everyone involved, but it deserves much better.