House Of The Dragon Season 3 Finale Scene Opens Up A Game Of Thrones Plot Hole

This is the song of ice and spoilers. Major plot details for the "House of the Dragon" Season 3 finale follow.

What's in a prophecy? Both "Game of Thrones" and now "House of the Dragon" have shown how buying into one's own hype and justifying actions in the name of destiny can lead to some truly dark places. George R.R. Martin has underlined much the same point in his "A Song of Ice and Fire" series, repeatedly treating such things like something out of Greek tragedy. The more characters try to fulfill (or avoid) their fates, the likelier the exact opposite of what they intend comes to pass.

The most important of these prophecies — and the most misunderstood — would have to be the fabled Prince That Was Promised, introduced in "Game of Thrones" and again brought back in "House of the Dragon." As young Rhaenyra (then played by "Supergirl" star Milly Alcock) learns, each Targaryen ruler learns of this story at an appointed time and eventually passes it down to their heir. As Aegon the Conqueror apparently foresaw a century earlier when he decided to unite the Seven Kingdoms, a mysterious wintry threat out of the north is fated to sweep across the land and, as Aegon interpreted it, only a Targaryen sitting on the Iron Throne could thwart it.

But here's the rub: That has always been a tightly-guarded secret. This preserves the narrative of Targaryen supremacy, of course, but it also fills an important plot function. By the events of "Game of Thrones," nobody cares about the White Walker danger ... because nobody knows they exist. In the Season 3 finale of "House of the Dragon," Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) blurts this out to an entire mob of smallfolk, creating a bizarre plot hole in the process.