The Game Of Thrones Movie About Aegon Is Adapting The Most Boring Part Of The Whole Saga
It's a good time to be a fan of George R. R. Martin's "A World of Ice and Fire" franchise. "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" blew fans away with a show so good that it is now presenting a challenge to "House of the Dragon" season 3. Still, we're getting more Targaryen war crimes and enough dragon-on-dragon action to satisfy the sickos. But that's not all. Warner Bros. Discovery has tapped the mind behind "House of Cards" and the best episode of "Andor" to write a "Game of Thrones" movie. This is, of course, in addition to the many other projects based on Martin's work in various stages of development.
This particular movie — which is also being developed as a TV show until morale improves — is focused on Aegon's Conquest. In case you haven't paid attention to 2 seasons of "House of the Dragon" and one season of "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" that constantly reference him, the conquest is the story of how Aegon I Targaryen and his sisters Visenya and Rhaenys conquered Westeros. That's about it. They came, they saw, and they used flying nukes to conquer it.
The world Martin created is so vast that it's taking the 77-year-old author over 15 years to try (and continuously fail) to figure out how to move the story along in the sixth book of his series, but there are countless stories to be adapted to the screen that could make for exciting TV shows and movies.
This makes the decision to turn Aegon's conquest into a movie the most boring thing Warner Bros. Discovery could possibly do. Stop the obsession with Aegon. "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" already acknowledged that there are too many Aegons, but Aegon the Conqueror is by far the most boring.
Aegon's conquest is a simple story of how dragons automatically win wars
There are many Targaryens whose stories could make for interesting adaptations, like Maegor the Cruel and the trial of the seven that nearly killed him, or the strange, enigmatic tale of Aerea Targaryen disappearing off Dragonstone and presumably flying to Valyria, where untold horrors infected her and ultimately killed her. Hell, just pick the Blackfyre Rebellion that's alluded to in "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms."
But no, it's Aegon and his giant dragons that seem to have everyone's attention. Sure, his story features the largest dragons in the entire franchise, and seeing them obliterate the armies of Westeros might be spectacular on the big screen, but is that enough to justify an entire movie?
A movie based on Aegon's one defining feat would feature exactly three things: armies being decimated because of dragons, armies immediately surrendering because of dragons, and tons of incest between Aegon and his two sister-wives.
Even when George R.R. Martin wrote about Aegon in "Fire & Blood," it was a rather dull and clinical read. From what we know, most nobles just bent the knee and didn't bother to fight back for fear or burning to ashes. Those who fought were simply slaughtered because, well, dragons. There is zero room for surprise, for nuance, for tension. Not only does everyone know how the story ends, but the moment the dragons show up, you know exactly how every scene is going to go. Even the few big moments of the story, like Harrenhall, have been told and explained to death in prior adaptations.
No, a movie about Aegon's conquest makes no sense. It would look pretty, but it would be even more boring than the story of Bran the Broken.