The Game Of Thrones Movie About Aegon Is Adapting The Most Boring Part Of The Whole Saga

It's a good time to be a fan of George R. R. Martin's "A World of Ice and Fire" franchise. "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" blew fans away with a show so good that it is now presenting a challenge to "House of the Dragon" season 3. Still, we're getting more Targaryen war crimes and enough dragon-on-dragon action to satisfy the sickos. But that's not all. Warner Bros. Discovery has tapped the mind behind "House of Cards" and the best episode of "Andor" to write a "Game of Thrones" movie. This is, of course, in addition to the many other projects based on Martin's work in various stages of development.

This particular movie — which is also being developed as a TV show until morale improves — is focused on Aegon's Conquest. In case you haven't paid attention to 2 seasons of "House of the Dragon" and one season of "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" that constantly reference him, the conquest is the story of how Aegon I Targaryen and his sisters Visenya and Rhaenys conquered Westeros. That's about it. They came, they saw, and they used flying nukes to conquer it.

The world Martin created is so vast that it's taking the 77-year-old author over 15 years to try (and continuously fail) to figure out how to move the story along in the sixth book of his series, but there are countless stories to be adapted to the screen that could make for exciting TV shows and movies.

This makes the decision to turn Aegon's conquest into a movie the most boring thing Warner Bros. Discovery could possibly do. Stop the obsession with Aegon. "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" already acknowledged that there are too many Aegons, but Aegon the Conqueror is by far the most boring.