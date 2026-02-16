A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: The Blackfyre Rebellion, Explained

This post contains spoilers for "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" and its source material.

"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" has reached a crucial turning point. Dunk's (Peter Claffey) decision to participate in the Ashford tourney was driven by survival, but he's forced to take part in the Trial of the Seven with no option to back out. After Dunk learns that Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) is actually Aegon V Targaryen (and therefore related to some major "Game of Thrones" characters), he feels betrayed and questions his intentions. But Egg's identity is the least of his concerns, as Dunk faces trial after getting into an altercation with Egg's arrogant older brother, Aerion Targaryen (Finn Bennett).

Episode 5 opens with the Trial of the Seven, but it weaves this visceral joust with flashback sequences that reveal more about Dunk's childhood in Flea Bottom. We meet his childhood friend Rafe (Chloe Lea), and the two reference the first Blackfyre rebellion more than once, name-dropping Daemon I Blackfyre. As the episode doesn't have time to provide us with more sociopolitical context, its significance might be lost on those not acquainted with George R.R. Martin's "Dunk & Egg" novellas.

While "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is a significant departure from the "Game of Thrones" franchise, it is rooted in the same Westerosi history that has seen violent successions to the throne. As such, we need to look at a particular conflict among the Targaryens, which started with Baelor I locking his three sisters (Daena, Rhaena, and Elaena) within the Red Keep in an attempt to control them. What happens next is a snowball effect that sets the stage for the first Blackfyre rebellion, so let's dive into it.