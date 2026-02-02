A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Episode 3 Gives Us More Reasons To Hate House Targaryen

Don't attend any Westerosi puppet shows if you haven't watched "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" season 1 episode 3, "The Squire." Spoilers ahead!

Throughout the "Game of Thrones" universe, we've encountered some pretty odious members of the Targaryen family. I'll delve more deeply into the first spin-off and prequel "House of the Dragon" shortly, but in the second big show set in the fictional world of Westeros created by author George R.R. Martin, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," we meet a few more members of this dysfunctional clan. One, though, is a surprise: Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell), the slight and humble squire who's pledged himself to Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey), is actually Aegon Targaryen, a future king of the Seven Kingdoms.

While Egg is pure of heart, the same cannot be said of his older brother Aerion, played in "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" by Finn Bennett. In the original book series,"Tales of Dunk and Egg," Aerion is precisely as he appears on-screen — a young man struck by the hereditary "madness" of the Targaryen family tree who dabbles in casual cruelty. We see this in action in "The Squire" when, offended by a puppet show that depicts a dragon (the enduring symbol of House Targaryen), he breaks the fingers of Tanselle (Tanzyn Crawford), the puppeteer he considers guilty, in one of the series' more brutal moments to date. Duncan, who was summoned by Egg (and is clearly sweet on Tanselle), defends her, further provoking Aerion's wrath. Ultimately, Duncan is only saved from a horrible fate by Egg interfering, but Aerion continues a grand tradition of being a truly terrible Targaryen.