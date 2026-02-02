How A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms' [SPOILER] Is Related To Familiar Game Of Thrones Characters

Don't go to any jousts if you haven't watched the third-ever episode of "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," titled "The Squire." Spoilers ahead!

At the beginning of "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," the newest spin-off and prequel to "Game of Thrones," we meet Duncan, a squire and aspiring hedge knight played by Peter Claffey. After the death of his mentor, who was a "real" knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Duncan decides to try to make it on his own ... and one fateful night, he meets a young boy known only as Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) who begs to be his squire. Duncan is hesitant, especially because hedge knights are a sort of freelance deal, but he ultimately agrees.

That little boy is no mere squire, though. In the final moments of the show's third episode, "The Squire," we learn that Egg is actually Aegon Targaryen, son of Prince Maekar Targaryen (Sam Spruell) and the younger brother of both Daeron and Aerion (played respectively by Henry Ashton and Finn Bennett). This only comes to light as Aerion publicly torments both Duncan and the object of Duncan's affection, puppeteer and artist Tanselle (Tanzyn Crawford), seemingly for fun, and Egg demands that he stop in his capacity as a royal.

This is probably just as shocking for Duncan as it is for audiences, unless you've already read the novella series by George R.R. Martin, "Tales of Dunk and Egg," and followed their adventures throughout Westeros. If you haven't read that or "Fire & Blood," Martin's history of the Targaryen family that serves as the source material for "House of the Dragon," there are some book spoilers ahead, but here's everything you need to know about Egg (also known as Aegon).