House Of The Dragon Season 3 Faces One Challenge After A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms

"House of the Dragon" felt like a balm after the disastrous ending to "Game of Thrones," a show that fixed its predecessor's biggest misstep. Its first episode captured the initial political intrigue, the thrills of early "Game of Thrones," and getting audiences to fall in love with Westeros again. By focusing on a smaller group of characters, fewer storylines, and (at first) a single location, the show delivered a fantastic tale of a family squabble that turned into all-out war.

After a fantastic first season, "House of the Dragon" faced some big pacing problems in season 2. The show felt like it was dragging too much in some episodes, then rushing in others. This won't help going into season 3, considering how many big battles and high-profile deaths are expected in just 8 episodes. That being said, there is one problem that doesn't really have to do with the production of "House of the Dragon," but nevertheless means an uphill climb for its upcoming season. It's "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms."

Yes, the latest show based on George R. R. Martin's world is going to face some fierce competition. Not from "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," not from "Avatar: The Last Airbender" or "One Piece," but from itself. Specifically, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" has in abundance the one thing "House of the Dragon" severely lacks — likable characters audiences genuinely want to root for. Sure, you can be Team Black or Team Green and prefer Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) or Alicent (Olivia Cooke) on the Iron Throne, but "House of the Dragon" is more about the lesser of two evils rather than someone who actually deserves to win.