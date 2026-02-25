House Of The Dragon Season 3 Faces One Challenge After A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms
"House of the Dragon" felt like a balm after the disastrous ending to "Game of Thrones," a show that fixed its predecessor's biggest misstep. Its first episode captured the initial political intrigue, the thrills of early "Game of Thrones," and getting audiences to fall in love with Westeros again. By focusing on a smaller group of characters, fewer storylines, and (at first) a single location, the show delivered a fantastic tale of a family squabble that turned into all-out war.
After a fantastic first season, "House of the Dragon" faced some big pacing problems in season 2. The show felt like it was dragging too much in some episodes, then rushing in others. This won't help going into season 3, considering how many big battles and high-profile deaths are expected in just 8 episodes. That being said, there is one problem that doesn't really have to do with the production of "House of the Dragon," but nevertheless means an uphill climb for its upcoming season. It's "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms."
Yes, the latest show based on George R. R. Martin's world is going to face some fierce competition. Not from "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," not from "Avatar: The Last Airbender" or "One Piece," but from itself. Specifically, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" has in abundance the one thing "House of the Dragon" severely lacks — likable characters audiences genuinely want to root for. Sure, you can be Team Black or Team Green and prefer Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) or Alicent (Olivia Cooke) on the Iron Throne, but "House of the Dragon" is more about the lesser of two evils rather than someone who actually deserves to win.
Ser Duncan the Tall casts a very tall shadow
"Game of Thrones" had multiple storylines and multiple characters, each with different goals and motivations. Even if many of them were deplorable monsters, there were at least some decent people with some noble ideals. By contrast, "House of the Dragon" is a tragedy about how a succession crisis and a family fight can ravage a whole continent and lead to horrific crimes. No matter how decent the characters in the show started, no matter how good their initial intentions, everyone eventually commits a war crime.
Season 3 of "House of the Dragon" promises even more death, dragon violence, and dead Targaryens. With that in mind, it is hard to imagine being able to root for anyone in this show half as hard as audiences were rooting for Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey). "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" was a huge surprise, a fantastic adaptation that was lighthearted (at first), with a great sense of humor, a love for music, a big heart, and a sense of optimism previously unthinkable in Westeros.
Most importantly, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" followed a genuinely nice guy in Ser Duncan the Tall, a guy who does the right thing and makes friends who are also nice guys wanting to do the right thing. Even if he might be lying about being a knight, there isn't an ounce of cynicism in Dunk. The world around him might be filled with lying, scheming snakes, but Dunk is a tall and shining beacon of hope and chivalry. It is very easy to root for Dunk as he tries to make a name for himself as a knight. After meeting Dunk, will people be as excited for incestuous strangers and tyrants riding breathing nukes?