How House Of The Dragon Is Making Up For Game Of Thrones' Biggest Misstep

Warning: This article contains dragon-sized spoilers for the latest episode of "House of the Dragon."

It's easy to forget that, when it debuted in 2011, "Game of Thrones" defined itself by very different standards than the ones audiences would eventually come to demand. During its initial seasons, we hardly ever experienced budget-breaking battles spanning the length of entire episodes or a gaudy sense of scale only one degree removed from blockbusters like "The Lord of the Rings." (In fact, even the show's first and arguably best action sequence was drastically reduced from the book to save money.) Instead, what really grabbed viewers in the first place was exactly what readers found so engrossing in author George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" book series: the Machiavellian scheming that a broad range of characters tried and mostly failed to use to protect — or take over — the Iron Throne.

While "Game of Thrones" may have ultimately traded that identity away in favor of a less nuanced (but undeniably more spectacular) one, its prequel series isn't committing the same mistake so far. Don't look now, but "House of the Dragon" season 2 is making it feel like the early 2010s all over again in the best possible way. Granted, episode 5 was always doomed to feel like a comedown after (ironically) unleashing the brutal battle last week that finally lived up to the moniker "Dance of the Dragons," yet its retreat into table-setting mode actually comes as a breath of fresh air. That's because episode writer Ti Mikkel and director Clare Kilner made the very wise choice to channel "Game of Thrones" in its prime.

Right when we needed it most, "House of the Dragon" made a welcome return to the dirty, underhanded, and thoroughly satisfying joys of politics.