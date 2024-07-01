House Of The Dragon Season 2: The Blackwood And Bracken Rivalry, Explained

This post contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" and its source material, "Fire & Blood."

"House of the Dragon" season 2 has maintained a somber, grief-centered atmosphere so far. The unintended death of Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) had just begun to sink in, but tragedy struck again with the advent of Blood and Cheese, who beheaded a child without remorse, plunging King's Landing into chaos. Prince Jaehaerys' subsequent funeral helped stoke the embers of public resentment towards Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), who is now branded as a "baby-killer," among other derogatory epithets by those vehemently against her. A demonstration of such a sentiment graces the opening of the season's third episode, where the Brackens instigate the Blackwoods, mocking them for their allegiance to Rhaenyra while boasting their own fealty to the "true king," Aegon I (Tom Glynn-Carney).

What ensues is hardly our first glimpse into the Blackwood-Bracken feud; "House of the Dragon" had already laid the foundation for this age-old, bitter rivalry in season 1. In the episode "King of the Narrow Sea," members of several houses vie for a young Rhaenyra's favor, including Willem Blackwood, a literal child who proposes an alliance between the houses, highlighting their stronghold on the Riverlands. As Rhaenyra doesn't take the proposal to heart, she politely declines, causing a jeering Jerrel Bracken to mock Willem in front of the court. A vicious brawl breaks out, prompting the young Willem to stab the battle-hungry Jerrel. As Jerrel dies, young Willem is repulsed by the viciousness of his own actions, causing him to hurl.

What are the roots of this unending cycle of violence between the two houses? Although no one knows for sure, "Fire & Blood" maps out the history of the respective houses, painting a bloody picture of senseless enmity, the primary cause having been long forgotten to time.