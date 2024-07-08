House Of The Dragon Season 2's Biggest Betrayal So Far Deserves A Closer Look

This post contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon."

When war breaks out in Westeros, the bonds between kin often snap under pressure, leading to unexpected betrayal. The Dance of the Dragons, which occurred between 129 to 131 AC, eventually brought about the disintegration of House Targaryen thanks to violent in-fighting amongst kin that escalated into a vicious battle of succession. With "House of the Dragon" currently poised to kick off this civil war between Team Black and Team Green, season 2, episode 4 plunges us straight into the seminal Battle at Rook's Rest, along with this season's most unexpected betrayal, which breaks canon in significant ways.

The trap sprung by Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) at Rook's Rest was not a one-man scheme, but a shrewd plan concocted alongside Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), who kept himself hidden until it was time to unleash his prowess as a military strategist and dragon-rider. There were some unpredictable variables that both men had no control over. For instance, Cole and Aemond had no way of knowing which dragon-rider(s) Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) would end up sending to aid Lord Staunton, or that Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) would burst into the scene with Sunfyre as a last-ditch effort to assert his authority as ruler. Although Rhaenyra had only sent Rhaenys (Eve Best) and Meleys to thwart the attack, the Queen Who Never Was fought valiantly until Vhagar tore the smaller dragon apart, causing both to fall to their deaths.

Aegon and Sunfyre, whose dual presence should have strengthened Team Green's morale during the battle, end up becoming a liability after crashing into the forest, singed and grievously injured. The person responsible for this fate is none other than Aemond, a brother scorned. This begs the question: what prompted this massive betrayal?