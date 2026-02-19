House Of The Dragon Season 3 Trailer Promises Those Big Dragon Battles Are Finally Going To Happen

We hope you all got your fill of hopepilling and joustmogging in "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," because "House of the Dragon" is about to return us to the grit and grime of powermaxxing. (If you understood literally any of that, please consider cutting down on your internet usage.) Thus far, HBO has been content to let its latest "Game of Thrones" spin-off series have its time in the sun, providing ample room for showrunner Ira Parker's humbler and more wholesome story before shifting gears to more familiar territory once again. That's right — it's time to wind the clocks back to a period in Westorosi history when dragons still ruled the world, House Targaryen was at the height of its power, and viewers were left on the cusp of a major battle sequence or two.

"House of the Dragon" is finally coming back with its third season in tow, as HBO has just released the first official teaser for what promises to be an action-packed civil war. The first two seasons experienced their fair share of criticisms for slow-playing this tragedy and biding their time before unleashing all-out carnage. Heck, no less a figure than author George R.R. Martin himself has been vocal about his problems with the series to this point. All of that behind-the-scenes drama can finally recede into the background, however, as we have new footage filled with all the hype moments and aura farming you could ever wish to see. (Okay, I'm stopping now.)

Check it out above!