House Of The Dragon Season 3 Trailer Promises Those Big Dragon Battles Are Finally Going To Happen
We hope you all got your fill of hopepilling and joustmogging in "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," because "House of the Dragon" is about to return us to the grit and grime of powermaxxing. (If you understood literally any of that, please consider cutting down on your internet usage.) Thus far, HBO has been content to let its latest "Game of Thrones" spin-off series have its time in the sun, providing ample room for showrunner Ira Parker's humbler and more wholesome story before shifting gears to more familiar territory once again. That's right — it's time to wind the clocks back to a period in Westorosi history when dragons still ruled the world, House Targaryen was at the height of its power, and viewers were left on the cusp of a major battle sequence or two.
"House of the Dragon" is finally coming back with its third season in tow, as HBO has just released the first official teaser for what promises to be an action-packed civil war. The first two seasons experienced their fair share of criticisms for slow-playing this tragedy and biding their time before unleashing all-out carnage. Heck, no less a figure than author George R.R. Martin himself has been vocal about his problems with the series to this point. All of that behind-the-scenes drama can finally recede into the background, however, as we have new footage filled with all the hype moments and aura farming you could ever wish to see. (Okay, I'm stopping now.)
Check it out above!
House of the Dragon is finally teasing the long-delayed Battle of the Gullet
Well, welcome to a very different corner of Westeros — one with fire and blood and dragons galore. In an abrupt change of pace from "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," "House of the Dragon" is now gearing up for its return after two seasons spent trying to delay the inevitable. The inevitable is finally upon us, however, involving plenty of political intrigue, backstabbing, and, yes, at least two major dragon battle sequences that fans have been waiting years to see. Where the small-scale adventures of Dunk and Egg left us feeling warm and fuzzy inside, the ongoing rift in House Targaryen feels like a shift back to much more familiar "Game of Thrones" territory.
"House of the Dragon" season 3 looks set to pick up right where the second season left off, as Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) returns from her secret meeting with her former friend and current foe Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy). Their hopes for a peaceful exchange of power might have already gone up in smoke, it appears, and that's largely due to the ambitions and bloodlust of their wonderful respective families. Fun times! But bad news for the Targaryens is good news for us, as the new teaser provides some seriously thrilling glimpses of both the Battle of the Gullet (the naval engagement that season 2 had spent plenty of episodes building up to) and the impending attack on King's Landing.
"House of the Dragon" comes from showrunner Ryan Condal and stars Cooke and D'Arcy along with Matt Smith, Ewan Mitchell, Fabien Frankel, Tom Glynn-Carney, Steve Toussaint, Harry Collett, and newcomer James Norton, among many others. Season 3 will premiere on HBO and HBO Max in June of 2026.