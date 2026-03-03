The Writer Of Andor's Best Episode Wrote A Game Of Thrones Movie — But It's Complicated
Buckle up, "Game of Thrones" fans! There's a lot of news coming your way, and it involves a movie that may or may not ultimately be about Aegon's Conquest, may or may not even happen, and also might be a TV show. It's complicated, so allow me to explain!
On March 3, TheWrap reported that Beau Willimon, the mind behind "House of Cards" — and, perhaps even more importantly, several phenomenal episodes throughout both seasons of "Andor," including the all-timer episode "One Way Out" — is set to write a movie in the "Game of Thrones" universe. Shortly thereafter, The Hollywood Reporter seemed to confirm that the planned "Game of Thrones" movie produced by Warner Bros. will center around Aegon's Conquest, a massive event that we've never seen play out on-screen but which sets the stage for literally everything we have seen happen in the "Game of Thrones" universe.
As a quick refresher (you know, in case you haven't been laser-focused on your Targaryen lore lately), the story of Aegon I Targaryen's "conquest" is all about how he, well, conquered Westeros and took it for his family alongside his sisters Visenya and Rhaenys Targaryen ... and their three massive dragons. (Specifically, the three rode legendary beasts Balerion, Vhagar, and Meraxes, and we see Vhagar again in the spin-off "House of the Dragon.") This all sounds exciting — so, what's the issue?
Well, you may have seen on the news recently that Warner Bros. is likely being sold to Paramount — I only say likely because, as of this writing, the deal hasn't been legally finalized and may run into some troubles in court — and "Game of Thrones" fans also might remember news about an Aegon's Conquest project for the small screen. Let's unpack all of this, shall we?
Paramount and Warner Bros.' potential deal could kill this Game of Thrones project ... or not
On February 26, 2025, news broke that Netflix, which was bidding for ownership of Warner Bros., gave up its fight ... and Paramount won the bidding war in the end. Like I said before, this merger still has many hurdles in front of it, and even though the past two years have proven that the United States government isn't exactly afraid of getting involved in deals of this kind if they're sympathetic to one of the parties, Deadline has reported that California attorney general Rob Bonta said nothing is set in stone just yet. For the sake of my specific argument, though, let's say this goes through. Will this "Game of Thrones" project be on the chopping block, considering that David Ellison, who leads Paramount, skews conservative and is also close with high-ranking government officials, including the President?
It's possible. Beau Willimon's work on "Andor" could — unfortunately for fans of good scripts — be an issue, as Tony Gilroy's critically adored show was very clearly designed to speak out against fictional fascists movements that may or may not mirror burgeoning political movements in the United States and beyond. Still, Ellison has also said his all-time favorite HBO show is "Game of Thrones" and has promised that the Warner Bros.-owned HBO will operate independently and without any overreach from Paramount, so it's possible he'll simply let Willimon off the proverbial leash so that he can make a really good "Game of Thrones" movie. I wish it wasn't so, but it is borderline impossible to say what might happen to this project.
Here's something weird, though: This project already existed in a different form.
Wait, is there a planned Game of Thrones TV show that's also about Aegon's Conquest? Maybe!
Back in 2024, news broke that Mattson Tomlin, who worked as an uncredited writer on Matt Reeves' "The Batman" and also served as the creator and showrunner of "Terminator Zero," was set to write a major "Game of Thrones" spin-off for HBO. The subject? Aegon's conquest. So, what is even going on here?!
That's unclear, and to be fair, a handful of other planned "Game of Thrones" spin-offs previously fizzled out before they even entered production, including one centered around Kit Harington's heroic not-bastard Jon Snow. In January 2026, it was additionally revealed that an Arya Stark spin-off is being discussed at HBO, but, again, it's important to consider that any planned projects could get upended by this merger. Still, there's one thing we can probably hang our hats on, which is that the "Game of Thrones" universe will keep trucking along following the extremely positive response to "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," the spin-off starring Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell as the irresistible duo Ser Duncan the Tall and Aegon V Targaryen, also known as "Dunk and Egg."
Interestingly, Tomlin posted a picture on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) on January 31, 2026, and it appears to show a (finished?) script for an Aegon's Conquest project, so whether or not that becomes a show with this movie reportedly in the works is anybody's guess. In any case, you can watch "Game of Thrones" — and its two spin-offs to date, "House of the Dragon" and "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" — on HBO Max.