The Writer Of Andor's Best Episode Wrote A Game Of Thrones Movie — But It's Complicated

Buckle up, "Game of Thrones" fans! There's a lot of news coming your way, and it involves a movie that may or may not ultimately be about Aegon's Conquest, may or may not even happen, and also might be a TV show. It's complicated, so allow me to explain!

On March 3, TheWrap reported that Beau Willimon, the mind behind "House of Cards" — and, perhaps even more importantly, several phenomenal episodes throughout both seasons of "Andor," including the all-timer episode "One Way Out" — is set to write a movie in the "Game of Thrones" universe. Shortly thereafter, The Hollywood Reporter seemed to confirm that the planned "Game of Thrones" movie produced by Warner Bros. will center around Aegon's Conquest, a massive event that we've never seen play out on-screen but which sets the stage for literally everything we have seen happen in the "Game of Thrones" universe.

As a quick refresher (you know, in case you haven't been laser-focused on your Targaryen lore lately), the story of Aegon I Targaryen's "conquest" is all about how he, well, conquered Westeros and took it for his family alongside his sisters Visenya and Rhaenys Targaryen ... and their three massive dragons. (Specifically, the three rode legendary beasts Balerion, Vhagar, and Meraxes, and we see Vhagar again in the spin-off "House of the Dragon.") This all sounds exciting — so, what's the issue?

Well, you may have seen on the news recently that Warner Bros. is likely being sold to Paramount — I only say likely because, as of this writing, the deal hasn't been legally finalized and may run into some troubles in court — and "Game of Thrones" fans also might remember news about an Aegon's Conquest project for the small screen. Let's unpack all of this, shall we?