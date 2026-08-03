House Of The Dragon Season 3's Mysaria Storyline Could Be Explained By The Book
Queen of spoilers! This article discusses major plot details from "House of the Dragon" Season 3 Episode 7.
With one episode left to go in "House of the Dragon" Season 3, events in King's Landing are reaching a boiling point and the fate of House Targaryen hinges on whatever comes next. That would seem to be a significant battle at Tumbleton, between the army under the command of Ormund Hightower (James Norton) and the approaching forces known as the Winter Wolves led by Roddy the Ruin (Tommy Flanagan) and young lordling Oscar Tully (Archie Barnes) — aka the two who helped put a fitting end to Criston Cole (Fabian Frankel). But, in and of itself, the outcome of this conflict won't directly decide the fate of the Dance of the Dragons. That may come from within King's Landing itself.
While Rhaenyra struggles to keep a firm grip on the Seven Kingdoms, it sure seems like the biggest and most immediate threat to her rule may come from her own house. These may not be the flashiest scenes of the season, but the focus on Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) in Episode 7 should give viewers a big hint as to where this storyline is going. Even readers of the book, "Fire & Blood," may not have been entirely sure how the Queen's close advisor would factor into the rest of the plot. Her role has been significantly beefed up from what's on the page, from her presence on the Small Council to her continuing rivalry with Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) to her simmering romance with Rhaenyra.
But one crucial Mysaria moment in the throne room appears to suggest big things on the horizon — and here's how.
Mysaria and Sylvia's key moment in House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 7
If "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon" have taught us anything, it's that power is a corrupting influence to anyone chasing the Iron Throne — and that extends to those advising them. To date, Mysaria has never shown any inclinations towards wanting to seize power for herself. In fact, based on what we know of her past, the former sex worker's main priority in life remains the plight of the oppressed. Season 3, however, throws a bucket of cold water on that.
Remember Mysaria's old friend and colleague, Sylvi (Michelle Bonnard)? The brothel proprietor (previously seen filling a twisted motherly role for Ewan Mitchell's Aemond Targaryen) arrived earlier this season as a representative of the smallfolk, petitioning Rhaenyra herself to improve the lives of the people under her rule. When she appears in Episode 7, her friendly demeanor soon gives way to some serious tough love. Sylvi all but calls out Mysaria on her lack of self awareness, strutting around the halls of power with nary a thought to the crowds of commoners that she's left behind. Of course, Sylvi doesn't know about the seeds of social revolution that Mysaria helped sow back in Season 2 — but, then again, wasn't that done for selfish reasons to help Rhaenyra undermine Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and the rest of the Greens?
Sylvi's point cuts close to home for Mysaria, and we can practically see the wheels turning in her mind. It seems all but certain that our favorite Master of Whisperers may have a change of heart. What she decides to do in response may change the entire course of the war.
House of the Dragon Season 3 may be teasing a smallfolk uprising -- with Mysaria at the center
Are you picking up what "House of the Dragon" has been putting down throughout its third season? The earlier episodes spent quite a bit of time on Rhaenyra's loosening grip on King's Landing and the various threats she faces. Among them is the spurned High Septon Balman (Simon Chandler), who might be positioning himself to fill the role of the "Shepherd" as told in "Fire & Blood." Then there are her mistakes regarding the dragonriders Ulf (Tom Bennett) and Hugh (Kieran Bew), both of whom could be preparing to turn their backs on her in the upcoming Battle of Tumbleton. Now, could Mysaria be the missing link in this series of betrayals?
The book certainly suggests one way that could happen. (Spoilers for "Fire & Blood" and potential spoilers for future episodes of "House of the Dragon" follow, naturally.) Late in the Dance of the Dragons, Rhaenyra sees all of King's Landing essentially turn against her and spell the beginning of the end of her troubled reign. The tipping point arrives when the smallfolk, already starving and disaffected, rise up en masse in open rebellion. Could Mysaria end up playing a pivotal role in using her "little birds" (to steal a "Game of Thrones" colloquialism for spies) to further enflame the commoners against their Queen? It'd be a stunning reversal for someone who has shown such intimacy with and loyalty to Rhaenyra, but circumstances may end up forcing Mysaria's hand.
None of this is likely to go down next week, but Season 4? Anything's on the table. The Season 3 finale of "House of the Dragon" airs Sunday on HBO.