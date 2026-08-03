House Of The Dragon Season 3's Mysaria Storyline Could Be Explained By The Book

Queen of spoilers! This article discusses major plot details from "House of the Dragon" Season 3 Episode 7.

With one episode left to go in "House of the Dragon" Season 3, events in King's Landing are reaching a boiling point and the fate of House Targaryen hinges on whatever comes next. That would seem to be a significant battle at Tumbleton, between the army under the command of Ormund Hightower (James Norton) and the approaching forces known as the Winter Wolves led by Roddy the Ruin (Tommy Flanagan) and young lordling Oscar Tully (Archie Barnes) — aka the two who helped put a fitting end to Criston Cole (Fabian Frankel). But, in and of itself, the outcome of this conflict won't directly decide the fate of the Dance of the Dragons. That may come from within King's Landing itself.

While Rhaenyra struggles to keep a firm grip on the Seven Kingdoms, it sure seems like the biggest and most immediate threat to her rule may come from her own house. These may not be the flashiest scenes of the season, but the focus on Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) in Episode 7 should give viewers a big hint as to where this storyline is going. Even readers of the book, "Fire & Blood," may not have been entirely sure how the Queen's close advisor would factor into the rest of the plot. Her role has been significantly beefed up from what's on the page, from her presence on the Small Council to her continuing rivalry with Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) to her simmering romance with Rhaenyra.

But one crucial Mysaria moment in the throne room appears to suggest big things on the horizon — and here's how.