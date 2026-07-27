House Of The Dragon Season 3 Is Setting Up Rhaenyra's Worst Mistake

Bend the knee! This article contains major spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 3, Episode 6.

No empire lasts forever. That's a truth that remains relevant in both real life and fiction, but it certainly helps to approach this from a position of hindsight — especially when it comes to "House of the Dragon." Thanks to "Game of Thrones" and even the Targaryen-hating status quo of "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," we know that the dragon overlords' days are numbered. The prequel series depicts them at the absolute peak of their strength, when dragons roam the sky in droves and none would dare raise an army against them. Only a costly civil war could possibly knock them off this mountaintop and, wouldn't you know it, that's exactly what the Dance of the Dragons is doing.

As for what actually causes the downfall of an unstoppable dynasty? That's where things get mighty interesting in Season 3. Episode 6 takes an even closer look at Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and her tenuous grip on King's Landing, which continues to weaken with each passing day. Guerrilla warfare enacted by Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) and his now-massacred followers (RIP), sabotaging efforts within the city orchestrated by Ormund Hightower (James Norton), and her own disgruntled citizens clamoring for relief are the biggest concerns facing Rhaenyra.

But what about the approaching threat that resides much closer to home? Newly-knighted dragonriders Ulf the White (Tom Bennett) and Hugh the Hammer (Kieran Bew) currently patrol just outside the market town of Tumbleton, waiting for the chance to finally take the fight to the Hightowers. That decision, as it turns out, may come back to haunt Rhaenyra more than anything else. One mysterious message at the end of the hour suggests exactly that.