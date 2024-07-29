How House Of The Dragon Season 2, Episode 7 Sets Up The Show's Most Devastating Betrayal

Warning: This article discusses major spoilers for the latest episode of "House of the Dragon," the book "Fire & Blood," and potentially future episodes of the series. Seriously. Here are more bold words to warn you about spoilers.

You may have noticed that season 2 of "House of the Dragon" has been something of a slow burn thus far, slowly ramping up the tension between different factions of House Targaryen until everyone's hit their breaking point — or simply become exceedingly desperate. Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and the rest of Team Black have officially reached their limit in that regard, answering Team Green's superior numbers and strength on the field by flying headfirst into one of the most dangerous and ill-advised gambits the Seven Kingdoms have ever seen. The dragon riders storyline has been carefully set up over the last few episodes, positioning various contenders across the continent who might happen to possess that inexplicable mix of Targaryen bloodlines, ambition, and sheer bravery (or is it foolishness?) to even dream of claiming one of those fire-breathing beasts for themselves.

But if there's anything that this show and its parent series "Game of Thrones" has taught us, it's that power in all its forms is doomed to corrupt ... and based on episode 7, appropriately titled "The Red Sowing," the seeds might have just been planted for one of the narrative's biggest and most consequential betrayals yet. The action may have ended on a decisively triumphant note for Rhaenyra, who successfully added a trio of dragon riders to her stockpile, but this is the world of Westeros as imagined by author George R.R. Martin. Dark clouds and foreshadowing are everywhere to be found, if you're looking carefully enough. Here are the most ominous and spoilery pieces of evidence hinting at a game-changing twist (or two) to come.