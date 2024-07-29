How House Of The Dragon Season 2, Episode 7 Sets Up The Show's Most Devastating Betrayal
Warning: This article discusses major spoilers for the latest episode of "House of the Dragon," the book "Fire & Blood," and potentially future episodes of the series. Seriously. Here are more bold words to warn you about spoilers.
You may have noticed that season 2 of "House of the Dragon" has been something of a slow burn thus far, slowly ramping up the tension between different factions of House Targaryen until everyone's hit their breaking point — or simply become exceedingly desperate. Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and the rest of Team Black have officially reached their limit in that regard, answering Team Green's superior numbers and strength on the field by flying headfirst into one of the most dangerous and ill-advised gambits the Seven Kingdoms have ever seen. The dragon riders storyline has been carefully set up over the last few episodes, positioning various contenders across the continent who might happen to possess that inexplicable mix of Targaryen bloodlines, ambition, and sheer bravery (or is it foolishness?) to even dream of claiming one of those fire-breathing beasts for themselves.
But if there's anything that this show and its parent series "Game of Thrones" has taught us, it's that power in all its forms is doomed to corrupt ... and based on episode 7, appropriately titled "The Red Sowing," the seeds might have just been planted for one of the narrative's biggest and most consequential betrayals yet. The action may have ended on a decisively triumphant note for Rhaenyra, who successfully added a trio of dragon riders to her stockpile, but this is the world of Westeros as imagined by author George R.R. Martin. Dark clouds and foreshadowing are everywhere to be found, if you're looking carefully enough. Here are the most ominous and spoilery pieces of evidence hinting at a game-changing twist (or two) to come.
Can the lowborn be trusted in House of the Dragon?
That famous saying about desperate times and desperate measures might not have made it to the shores of Dragonstone just yet; otherwise, Rhaenyra would have taken her son Jacaerys' (Harry Collett) warnings a little more seriously. Although this is mostly driven by his personal hang-ups over his own bastard birth, Jace's words aren't entirely without merit. "House Targaryen is the blood of the dragon," he insists early on. And if anyone with even a tenuous connection to the Targaryen family tree can claim a dragon for themselves ... then what does that mean for their own sense of identity?
This early mother/son conversation might as well have a neon sign hanging overhead, warning viewers about what happens when oblivious rulers with grand visions of destiny and fate end up underestimating the everyday people of the realm. In "House of the Dragon," dragons are a symbol of power more than anything else — and House Targaryen has just handed over three of their most prized monsters to men of uncertain allegiances. The trio of sailor Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty), blacksmith Hugh (Kieran Bew), and the drunk Ulf (Tom Bennett) all have very compelling reasons to join Rhaeynra's cause — family loyalty, improved living conditions, and the promise of lordships and titles, to name just a few — but is that enough to trust them implicitly to turn the tide of battle?
The season has already shown us what happens when those in power neglect the concerns of the smallfolk, as seen in the King's Landing riot of episode 6. Should Rhaenyra make a similar mistake as her old friend Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke), well, a violent mob is one thing. An angry dragon rider with a grudge is quite another.
Will the show's dragonseeds storyline follow the book?
To paraphrase another classic entry in the fantasy genre, "Strange men claiming dragons is no basis for a system of government." Readers of Martin's "Fire & Blood" book know that, for better or worse, that's exactly how Westeros ended up under the rule of House Targaryen in the first place — an unbroken, centuries-spanning dynasty that is now undergoing its first true test during this so-called Dance of the Dragons. But for the first time since Aegon the Conqueror and his sisters arrived on the backs of their fearsome dragons and brought the Seven Kingdoms to heel, dragons are now being claimed by some of the unlikeliest misfits imaginable. Now the question becomes: Will "House of the Dragon" continue following the general outline of this storyline as laid out in the source material? Be warned: major book spoilers and possible spoilers for season 3 of the series will follow.
The series has already made some major alterations to the original depiction of these events, but particularly in regards to the dragon riders. For one thing, showrunner Ryan Condal and his writers have completely changed Ulf and Hugh's entire personalities. In the book, neither are particularly likeable or even all that decent — Hugh is a rough-and-tumble blacksmith with grand ambitions for power, while Ulf is nicknamed "The Sot" for his propensity for drinking and his downright embarrassing behavior. In a somewhat predictable series of events, both end up chafing against Rhaenyra's rule and what they perceive to be unfulfilled promises. This leads to both betraying Team Black at the most crucial of moments and lending their support (and their dragons) to Team Green. It remains to be seen if the same will happen here ... but don't be surprised if Rhaenyra's most daring risk ends up coming back to haunt her.
The "House of the Dragon" season 2 finale airs August 4, 2024 on HBO and Max.