House Of The Dragon Season 3 Is Loosely Remaking A Classic Game Of Thrones Storyline

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of "House of the Dragon" Season 3.

Who knew that ruling from the Iron Throne would be tougher than actually winning it in war? Emma D'Arcy's Rhaenyra Targaryen, the rightful Queen of the seven (or is it nine?) kingdoms of Westeros, is currently learning that getting exactly what you want is only half the battle. Knowing what to do once you finally have it, well, that's infinitely more complicated. The third episode of "House of the Dragon" Season 3 (read our review here) might be the show's most introspective one yet, slowing down to a crawl to explore the fallout of last week's invasion of King's Landing — and the litany of problems in need of Rhaenyra's attention. But what it lacks in the mile-a-minute pacing of the last two episodes is made up for in a deep-dive exploration of that most classic of "Game of Thrones" themes: What makes a good ruler?

Of course, this is familiar territory for anyone who watched Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) throughout her most frustrating moments on "Game of Thrones." Overthrowing slavery cities in Essos and setting enslavers on fire with dragons is all fun and games ... until it comes time to lead the people you just conquered so ruthlessly. This maddeningly circuitous detour took up the bulk of Seasons 4-6 of "Game of Thrones," but for good reason. In order to go west and finally take what's hers in Westeros, Dany first needed to stay in the east and learn those hard lessons of how to actually be a proper ruler.

It's an eerily similar parallel to Rhaenyra's ongoing struggles in King's Landing. In other words, "House of the Dragon" is (loosely) remaking its parent series' most potent arc. And it makes perfect sense.