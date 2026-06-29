House Of The Dragon Season 3 Says A Brutal Goodbye To One Of Its Best Characters

Don't pick up any swords to get revenge if you haven't seen Season 3, Episode 2 of "House of the Dragon." You've been warned; spoilers to follow!

In the Season 3 premiere of "House of the Dragon," the Targaryen-focused spin-off and prequel to HBO's massively successful fantasy saga "Game of Thrones," we lost one huge character: Prince Jacaerys "Jace" Velaryon (Harry Collett) and his massive fire-breathing dragon Vermax. In the second episode, we lose another great: Otto Hightower, the clever, scheming former Hand of the King to Jace's grandfather King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine).

Otto, played to perfection by Rhys Ifans throughout the first two seasons of "House of the Dragon," meets a bitter end (which, to be fair, is a pretty standard fate in the extended "Game of Thrones" universe). After the self-proclaimed Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), leader of the Black faction of the Targaryen family and Viserys' chosen heir, retakes the Iron Throne of the Seven Kingdoms, her uncle-husband Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) brings her a gift. After joking that the "rats in the Red Keep" have grown quite large, Daemon produces a disheveled, wan Otto, who asks that Daemon be the one to decapitate him because it'll be faster.

Unfortunately for Otto, Rhaenyra has something to prove. Despite the fact that the queen is not particularly well-versed in swordsmanship or non-dragonback combat at this point, she grabs her massive sword, swings ... and just hacks at Otto's neck. Thankfully, the second blow takes the guy's head clean off — and for afters, she lops off the head of Paul Kennedy's evil Ser Jasper Wylde — but this botched execution is definitely a rough way for Otto to say goodbye to "House of the Dragon."