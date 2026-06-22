House Of The Dragon Season 3's First Major Death Will Ruin Your Day

Winter is coming, and so are spoilers for the Season 3 premiere of "House of the Dragon."

"House of the Dragon" is back with a season that's bigger and darker, but not free of issues. After Season 2 ended kind of abruptly and without a climax, Season 3 kicks the ground running with the long-awaited battle we were previously denied. The premiere makes for an action-packed spectacle, with the Battle of the Gullet delivering the kind of blockbuster-sized battle fans usually expect from a climactic Episode 9 of each season of "Game of Thrones" and of this show.

Indeed, the main battle is simply spectacular, easily the most technically-impressive combat sequence in the entire three-show franchise. There are fights between warships, a thrilling chase sequence through shallow waters, cannons and crossbows, and even plenty of dragon fire.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Westeros-set show without some tragedy, and "House of the Dragon" more than delivers. This might just be the most tragic death in the entire show, and one of the saddest moments in the franchise at large. I'm talking about the death of Jacaerys Velaryon (Harry Collett). I'm kidding, of course. I'm actually talking about sweet, poor Vermax the dragon.

We are telegraphed Jace and Vermax's deaths pretty early on in the battle, when the captain of the incredibly-named Bitchfist, Sharako Lohar (Abigail Thorn) fires at the dragonrider. This is no Iron Fleet using giant arrows and calling it a day. Instead, the Triarchy fleet fires crossbow bolts that are tied to anchors that start weighing the dragon down to the bottom of the sea.