Charles Deetz's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Death Has An Unexpected Link To Tim Burton

This article contains spoilers for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."

Tim Burton is back to the world of the macabre and the weird in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," a sequel to the beloved '80s horror comedy that brings back many of the characters from the original film, while leaving behind some others. Out of every character not to return, though, there is only one who meets a rather graphic ending — Charles Deetz. Granted, there is a very good reason why Jeffrey Jones isn't back to portray Charles, and even if we could have done without showing his face via a holographic photo, the manner in which Charles dies is pure Burton.

As we learn during a spectacular stop-motion flashback, Charles died when he was on a bird-watching vacation. His plane went down in the ocean, but he luckily survived — only to get immediately eaten by a shark that bit off the upper half of his body. Turns out, there's a rather specific and personal reason why Burton chose that as Charles' death. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, co-screenwriter Alfred Gough said that Burton came up with this death because it's "Tim's nightmare of dying."

"[Burton] literally pitched that: 'My nightmare is, I'm in a plane crash, I survive the plane crash, I almost drown, and then a shark eats me,'" Gough explained. "We were like, 'Well, that's genius. So that's going to be how he dies.'"

Now, being afraid of such a specific and gruesome death is a decidedly Burton quality, and it gets better once Charles appears in the afterlife. Throughout the film, we get glimpses of Charles with his entire upper body missing. His mangled body is quite obviously shaped like a shark's mouth, constantly spraying blood wherever he goes.