Let's Pour One Out For Every Beetlejuice Character Who Just Joined The Afterlife For Good

There are major spoilers for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" in this story, so proceed with caution!

It's not everyday that the main characters in a movie are dead, but that's exactly what "Beetlejuice" did back in 1988.

Tim Burton's macabre comedy followed Adam & Barbara Maitland (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis), two simple, rural residents ready to enjoy a summer in their quiet country home in Winter River, Connecticut, until their lives were tragically cut short by a car accident that left them dead. Upon returning to their home, it takes them awhile to realize they're actually dead, and they soon find that the afterlife can be a confusing and scary place. But even scarier is the prospect of losing their home to Delia, Charles, and Lydia Deetz (Catherine O'Hara, Jeffrey Jones, and Winona Ryder), recently arrived yuppies from New York City who are about to completely overhaul the house with a tragically post-modern makeover, courtesy of the eccentric artistic side of Delia.

With the help of an unpredictable bio-exorcist named Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), Adam and Barbara seek to rid themselves of the Deetz family, but they inadvertently give themselves and their unlikely new friend Lydia a pesky demon who needs to be dispatched with himself. Cue the gothic circus and sandworm madness that resulted in one of the most original and surprisingly enduring comedies of the 1980s.

When it comes to "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," the sequel over 35 years in the making, Tim Burton tries hard to capture the oddity and magic of his peculiar, original movie, but he comes up a little short. Even so, it's enough to be the most interesting thing the "Batman" filmmaker has done in 15 years, and it takes some big swings with the trajectory of many of the film's characters, from familiar faces in the original movie to new characters like Lydia's daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega) adding a new wrinkle to the story.

With the afterlife being such a big part of "Beetlejuice," it should come as no surprise that the sequel includes some surprising character deaths across the board, and we've broken down all the spoiler-filled details for you. So let's pour out some Beetlejuice for all the characters who joined the afterlife (and even beyond) in "Beetlejuice 2."