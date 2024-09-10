The Cut Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Scene That Brought Back Alec Baldwin & Geena Davis

This article contains mild spoilers for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."

Tim Burton's 1988 film "Beetlejuice" followed the post-death adventures of Adam and Barbara Maitland (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis) after they died in a driving accident. By the movie's lore, the afterlife is a soul-deadening bureaucracy and ghosts have to wait in years-long, DMV-like lines just to talk to their personal social workers. The Maitlands are unexpectedly assigned a haunting job that, according to some oblique contract, will require them to stay inside their country home for the next 125 years. This only becomes an issue when the house is sold and a family of caustic, stressed-out yuppies move in.

Luckily, the Maitlands bond with the yuppies' teenage daughter Lydia (Winona Ryder), as she is a gloomy Goth able to see ghosts. By the end of the film, the Maitlands and the yuppies, the Deetzes, learn to live in the same house.

In the decades-later sequel "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," the Maitlands are nowhere to be seen. According to dialogue, there was a loophole in their haunting contract and they were allowed to "move on." Lydia and her stepmother Delia (Catherine O'Hara) are the only ones who remember the Maitlands. Excluding Adam and Barbara was actually a gentle way to end their story. The Maitlands were unassuming crafts enthusiasts who had no taste for haunting, and allowing them to "move on" swiftly was a tender mercy.

The exclusion of the Maitlands in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" was also a practical consideration. It's been 36 years since the first "Juice," and Baldwin and Davis, while both still dazzling in their mid-60s, don't look the same as they did in 1988. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" co-screenwriter Alfred Gough revealed there was originally a scene near the end of the film where the Maitlands briefly returned to talk with the now-middle-aged Lydia, but it was cut when the filmmakers realized they couldn't make Baldwin and Davis look convincingly younger.