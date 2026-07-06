House Of The Dragon Season 3 Will Make You Angry After A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms

This article contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 3, Episode 3.

"House of the Dragon" Season 3 is off to a weird start. The season began with what was very clearly meant to be the end of Season 2 – a huge climactic battle — followed by an episode that changed the status quo and ended on a cliffhanger. Now, Episode 3 establishes the new normal for King's Landing, and the many, many issues Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) must face now that she's taken over the city.

One of these issues is what to do with the Dragonseeds, the Targaryen bastards that Rhaenyra recruited to become dragon riders and help win the war. The important Dragonseeds to remember here are Ulf (Tom Bennett), Hugh (Kieran Bew), and Adam (Clinton Liberty). Where Ulf spent the last two episodes demanding a big castle, none of the three get much in the way of the absurd amount of treasure and titles someone like Bronn (Jerome Flynn) received in "Game of Thrones." (Remember when he somehow became Lord of Highgarden and Master of Coin? Wild.)

Still, the Dragonseeds do get something: titles. In Episode 3, Rhaenyra has Daemon (Matt Smith) knight the three men, giving them status, a title, and a last name. It's a huge moment for the Dragonseeds, but watching Daemon recite the knighthood oath as he knights the three men — particularly Ulf — takes on a different meaning after watching "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms."

That's because none of these men can hold a candle to a true knight like "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" character Raymun Fossoway (Shaun Thomas), and watching these Dragonseeds get knighted in the same manner will make you angry.