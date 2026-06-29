House Of The Dragon Season 3's Big Problem Is Actually A Season 2 Issue

Spoilers for the first two episodes of "House of the Dragon" Season 3 to follow.

At long last, "House of the Dragon" is back with a third season that's bigger and darker than what's come before. Season 3 hits the ground running with one of the "Game of Thrones" franchise's most technically impressive episodes yet: a blockbuster naval battle full of spectacle. There are ships burning, dragons flying around, pirates clashing swords, a naval race through shallow waters, and a major (and heartbreaking) death. It's everything you could want out of a big climactic episode.

Better yet, the first episode of Season 3 is followed by a somewhat quieter yet still monumental second episode that changes the status quo for the rest of the series. Yes, it's exciting that "House of the Dragon" is kicking off its latest season in high fashion, but it's equally pretty apparent that this wasn't always the plan. Rather, the first two episodes of Season 3 were clearly meant to be included in Season 2 at some

Indeed, where "House of the Dragon" Season 1 spanned 10 episodes (like the majority of seasons of "Games of Thrones"), Season 2 was cut down to eight episodes. This was not a creative choice, either; instead, it was a mandate from HBO and, more specifically, Warner Bros. Discovery, which was very much in its cost-cutting era at the time that Season 2 was in development. Because of this, Season 2 kept building up to a climax that never happened, and its would-be climactic events were ultimately postponed to Season 3. As you can imagine, this has created several problems.