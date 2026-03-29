This Game Of Thrones Season 8 Scene Is Even Better After A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms

Rewatching "Game of Thrones" in 2026 is an ... interesting experience. We all know how controversial the show's eighth and final season proved to be. It's one of those TV show endings that fans still argue about to this day. But as bad as season 8 may be, it still wound up giving us some spectacular moments. And without a doubt, the best of these was Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) making Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) the first female knight in the Seven Kingdoms.

This particular scene takes place the night before the big battle between the living and the Army of the Dead. Everyone is either making peace with their likely deaths, saying goodbye to loved ones, or crossing items off their bucket lists just in case. When Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) hears that Brienne is not a knight despite all her incredible accomplishments, he gets furious. Then, Jaime offers to knight her.

It's a touching moment that both challenges the idea of what being a true knight means in Westeros while also recognizing that Brienne has always embodied the values of a knight, titles or not. The fact that Jaime, one of the most despicable men in the show before being (briefly) redeemed by spending time with Brienne, is the one who knights her makes this scene that much better. Jaime, after all, is infamous for breaking his most important vow as a knight. Now, here he is, recognizing and rewarding the truest knight in Westeros.

However, thanks to the show's prequel/spin-off "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," this interaction has become all the more poignant. Why? Because it's when Brienne accomplishes what Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) — her ancestor and the protagonist of "Seven Kingdoms" – apparently never did and is made an official knight.