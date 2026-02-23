Does A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Confirm A Major Fan-Theory? It's Complicated

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" season 1 finale. Steer clear or get a clout in the ear.

Thus far, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" has emerged from (relative) anonymity to become one of the best shows set in the "Game of Thrones" universe to date. Much of that is due to the work of actors Peter Claffey as our eponymous hedge knight and Dexter Sol Ansell as his loyal squire/secret Targaryen prince Egg. But the lion's share of credit has to go to co-creators Ira Parker and George R.R. Martin, the latter of whom wrote the three novellas that this spin-off is based on. Though a much more straightforward task compared to what "Game of Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss faced with "A Song of Ice and Fire," adapting "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" posed a certain challenge that's been the subject of intense fan scrutiny and theories for years.

Of the many charming quirks to be found in Martin's "The Hedge Knight" novella, one in particular is hidden in plain sight. Readers are meant to treat it as a given that what Dunk claims about Ser Arlan of Pennytree (portrayed by Danny Webb in flashbacks in the series) is actually true: that he knighted Dunk on his deathbed. A closer look, however, raises some serious questions. If Dunk isn't actually the knight he purports to be, then his insistence on honor and duty and protecting the innocent comes tinged with irony. Should his defining trait be built on a lie, does that undercut all his good intentions?

After laying breadcrumbs throughout the season, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" finally seems to address this head-on ... right before leaving it as ambiguous as ever.