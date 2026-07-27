House Of The Dragon Season 3 Finally Kills Off One Of The Show's Worst Characters

Don't fire off any well-aimed arrows if you haven't seen Season 3 Episode 6 of "House of the Dragon" — spoilers ahead!

During the opening minutes of the sixth episode of "House of the Dragon" Season 3 — the first prequel and spin-off set in the "Game of Thrones" universe, which has become a hit for HBO just like its predecessor — we see Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), lover and loyal soldier to the Green leader and dowager queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), approach a battlefield filled with seemingly fallen Tully men. Approached by enemy forces, including the aforementioned Tullys and their allies the Blackwoods, Ser Criston asks who killed all of these fighters, and suddenly, they attack Criston and his men.

They were, as it turns out, just pretending to be dead to lure Criston into a trap. He fights well and survives the initial melee, screaming the Hightower motto "We light the way!" before Blackwoods call his name. After calling him a "traitor, usurper, and defier of justice," Criston asks for his men to be spared after seeing the massive Blackwood army and tries to haggle with them regarding a battle, offering himself in battle against two Blackwoods.

"Will that be enough to make a fight of it?" Criston asks before getting sniped by Alysanne Blackwood (Annie Shapero), who lands multiple arrows in his torso and, ultimately, his face. Finally. Our long international nightmare is over. Ser Criston Cole is dead, and "House of the Dragon" fans are freed from his very existence. So why is this so great? Because, without question, Criston is the worst character the Seven Kingdoms have ever seen. (Well, he's at least tied with Pilou Asbæk's Euron Greyjoy, but still.)