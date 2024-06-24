House Of The Dragon Just Fixed The Weirdest Subplot From The Book

Bend the knee! This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of "House of the Dragon."

Fiction has taught us that war typically begins after epic events and first strikes from which there's no coming back. "The Lord of the Rings" had the Battle of Helm's Deep usher in Middle-earth's second and decisive war against the Dark Lord Sauron. "Game of Thrones" kicked off the bloody War of the Five Kings after the one-two punch of King Robert Baratheon's death and Ned Stark's brutal killing, both of which plunged the Seven Kingdoms into blood and chaos. "House of the Dragon," however, has taken a noticeably different approach to its central Dance of the Dragons — the civil war that's closer than ever to erupting in earnest among the Team Green and Team Black factions of House Targaryen.

Last season's dragon-fueled aerial battle between the two rival princes seemed to act as the first shot fired in this conflict, but the premiere threw a curveball at fans by taking a step back and resisting the temptation to rush headlong into spectacle. Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), still mourning the loss of her young son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault), speaks in the heat of the moment about wanting revenge on the prince's killer, the one-eyed Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), but never actually orders the horrific act of barbarism committed at the end of the episode. Yet, one ill turn leads to another, as the saying goes, and this time it's Rhaenyra who winds up on the receiving end of another assassination attempt.

This one involves Ser Criston Cole's (Fabien Frankel) latest reckless gambit, two loyal twins on opposite sides of the Kingsguard, and, most importantly of all, another major change from the source material. Here's how "House of the Dragon" improves on the book's weirdest subplot.