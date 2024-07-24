House Of The Dragon Season 2's Same-Sex Kiss Was Totally Unscripted

This article contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" season 2.

"House of the Dragon" season 2 has been firing on all cylinders. The high court drama and political scheming are thrilling and full of backstabbing and intrigue. The action has delivered on the promise of medieval nuclear war by bringing dragons into battle and unleashing absolute hell and obliteration upon the masses. Particularly compelling this season is the juxtaposition between Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Alicent (Olivia Cooke), both struggling with being women in a patriarchal world but from very different perspectives — with Alicent particularly getting a taste of her own medicine as she is now acting surprised over being ignored for being a woman despite backing a rebellion-turned-civil-war because she didn't support a female ruler of Westeros.

Their story is the core of the show, the most important relationship, and the cause of this entire war. The writers of the show understand this. First, they gave us an entirely original scene written for the show that puts the entire Dance of Dragons in a new light because it doubles down on this being a very avoidable tragedy, a misunderstanding that broke down a family, and the realm at large. Compared to "Game of Thrones," which had to condense an incredibly detailed and epic-in-scope book down to a manageable 10 hours per book, "House of the Dragon" has the opposite as a feature. It has a relatively straightforward narrative relatively light in character details. This allows the TV show to expand and give us insight into the story in a way not even the book does, like the aforementioned meeting between Alicent and Rhaenyra. It also allows the show to explore a completely new aspect of Rhaenyra's character not present in the books, resulting in an unscripted same-sex kiss scene in season 2, episode 6, "Smallfolk."