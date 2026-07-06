House Of The Dragon Season 3 Could Be Setting Up One Of The Book's Most Important Characters

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 3, Episode 3.

By the third season of "House of the Dragon," it's been pretty clearly established that Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) has every right to serve as Queen of the realm and continue the Targaryen dynasty unimpeded. The reality has proven quite different thus far, of course, and Team Black has waged the Dance of the Dragons in response. But ruling from King's Landing is slightly more complex than merely invading it, and it's now under Rhaenyra's control following a bloodless takeover. (Well, mostly, as Rhys Ifans' Otto Hightower would surely protest if only he, uh, still had a head). And as she's beset on all sides by issues ranging from famine to funds to social unrest and more, Rhaenyra's biggest threat of them all may have just reared its ominous head.

One seemingly trivial conversation early in Episode 3 could pay dividends in the weeks to come. In the midst of her endless problems, Rhaenyra is abruptly confronted — and just as quickly rebuffed — by High Septon Balman. Played by Simon Chandler (reprising the role after first appearing in Season 1), the religious figure represents a crucial symbol of legitimacy. But, having previously crowned Tom Glynn-Carney's Aegon II as king, his refusal to do the same for Rhaenyra is just another in a long line of setbacks.

As book readers may have realized, however, it's his extreme vehemence towards dragons and his thinly-veiled threats to the aristocracy that should raise eyebrows. George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," a sort of patched-together history of Westeros on which this series is based, memorably depicts a beggar prophet known only as the Shepherd, who plays a huge role in the story to come. If our guess is right, "House of the Dragon" may have begun setting up its own adaptation of the pivotal character.