House Of The Dragon Season 3's Battle Of The Gullet Changes The Book In Major Ways

The night is dark and full of spoilers. This article discusses major plot details for the Season 3 premiere of "House of the Dragon."

You're not going to believe this, "Game of Thrones" fans, but a fantasy series based on George R.R. Martin's world of Westeros is once again making some big changes to the source material and it's bound to stir up debate. In fact, when it comes to "House of the Dragon," it already has — as proven by Martin himself, when he made his problems with Season 2 known to the world. We all knew more deviations were afoot, considering the trajectory of the prequel series and that pesky little butterfly effect that the fantasy author likes to talk about so much. But few of us could've anticipated just how much that Season 3 would shake things up even more, even as early as the premiere.

The Battle of the Gullet we've been waiting years to see has finally arrived, and the results are rather eyebrow-raising. Characters have met tragic ends, dragons fell from the sky, and nothing will be the same again after some seriously shocking plot turns. That applies to both casual viewers and diehards alike, both of whom couldn't have foreseen the directions that showrunner and writer Ryan Condal would take things next. Episode 1 alone took the broad strokes of the events as told in Martin's "Fire & Blood" and added many new flourishes.

Whether it be character motivations, the circumstances of the battle, or entire characters present in (and absent from) the action, "House of the Dragon" took some major liberties ... and we're going to be busy making sense of them for the next several weeks to come.