House Of The Dragon Season 3 Trailer Promises The Biggest Game Of Thrones Battle Ever

Be careful what you wish for. No, we're not talking about the main premise of recent horror hit "Obsession" (although we absolutely should), but the fatal flaw behind the conflict at the center of "House of the Dragon." Right from the start, the HBO prequel series has teased the splintering of House Targaryen as an inevitable result of their initial conquering of Westeros (known as Aegon's Conquest, which is apparently being developed into a movie now), the fire-breathing weapons of mass destruction they happen to control, and perhaps all that incest they're into. Look, we're just spit-balling here.

Those dragon-sized chickens — now there's an image for ya — are finally coming home to roost in Season 3. After years of waiting for the two game-changing events promised throughout "House of the Dragon" Season 2, this next chapter will kick off with what's already being touted as the franchise's biggest and baddest battle yet ... and it's not likely to slow down from there. Those familiar with the series' source material, author George R.R. Martin's book "Fire & Blood," know we're fully in the thick of it. The spurned Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) is as committed to bloodshed as she's ever been before as she seeks to reclaim her royal inheritance, while the current Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) has secretly made inroads to hand over King's Landing to her one-time friend and ongoing rival in the hopes of ending the conflict once and for all. We're sure this is going to end amicably for everyone involved.

Or not. HBO has just released the final trailer for "House of the Dragon" Season 3, and, yeah, House Targaryen has seen better days. Check out the new footage above!