House Of The Dragon Star Emma D'Arcy Had The Same Rhaenyra Complaint That Fans Did

After getting a blistering start out of the gate upon premiering in 2022, "House of the Dragon" stirred up plenty of debate with a divisive second season — one that even author George R.R. Martin weighed in on. Rather than throwing us headlong into the Targaryen civil war that forever changes the fate of Westeros, the show instead shifted into neutral and left viewers waiting on the precipice of all-out conflict. As such, main protagonists Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) haven't yet taken the darker turns that their arcs would seem to dictate ... and fans aren't the only ones who've noticed.

"House of the Dragon" will return quicker than you can say "Dracarys," and those involved are promising a much bigger, more action-packed experience this time around. Entertainment Weekly just dropped its cover story for Season 3, with one major star promising that this next chapter will deliver in a key area where the previous ones didn't. Indeed, nobody could argue with the work D'Arcy has put into their performance as Queen Rhaenyra, but, in stark contrast, the character's arc has been somewhat passive to this point. Rather than fight for the throne she believes is hers, she's instead found every excuse not to wage total war.

D'Arcy shares the same concerns that many fans have expressed and expects that to change in Season 3. Per the actor: