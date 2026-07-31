Blade Star Mahershala Ali Provides A Disappointing Update For The Marvel Reboot

Marvel fans who had once held out hope for a "Blade" reboot starring the great Mahershala Ali have been suffering from death by a thousand cuts, but this latest update may just put this one to bed for good. The prospects for this troubled production weren't looking all that great to begin with, of course, particularly given Marvel boss Kevin Feige's recent comments calling himself a "gigantic loser" for being unable to get this one across the finish line. But we'd yet to hear from the star himself on exactly how he feels about the way things went down on one of the most exciting Marvel Cinematic Universe projects we've ever heard, which was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2019.

Now we have. In a new profile with GQ, Ali is finally opening up about his ill-fated "Blade" movie ... and it seems like he's as eager as anyone to simply put it in the rearview mirror. After admitting that, "I didn't feel great about the fact that things finished the way that they did [with 'Blade']; I like seeing things through," Ali sounded off on the experience of watching this fall apart for reasons outside of his control. "Blade" fans, brace yourselves. As he explained:

"You had me under contract, [Marvel Studios] have billions of dollars, if they wanted to do the movie, we would've done the movie. So, we're not doing the movie [...] But I feel ready to move on from the 'Blade' questions. Those questions are for them. They didn't want to do it, so they should answer that question."

Brutal stuff. It sounds like that well is simply too poisoned, at this point. He may be the ultimate Daywalker, but it's safe to say this cursed "Blade" movie can be put in the ground.