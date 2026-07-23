Spider-Man: Brand New Day Will Bring Marvel Back To Life At The Box Office

It's no secret that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has had its shares of ups and downs over the last handful of years. "Avengers: Endgame" took the MCU to record-shattering heights in 2019, becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time (for a while) with $2.79 billion. Ever since, then, though, the downs have been more frequent than the ups. So, who will save Marvel Studios? Spider-Man, of course! That's because "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is poised to deliver a massive opening weekend, likely the biggest since the last time the live-action Spidey graced the silver screen.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton ("Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"), "Brand New Day" is currently expected to bring in between $212 and $228 million domestically when it opens next weekend, per Box Office Theory. That number is up quite a bit from earlier estimates, which had Tom Holland's fourth solo "Spider-Man" movie taking in closer to $190 million (per Deadline). The needle keeps moving up for this one.

It certainly doesn't hurt that it will be the first new Hollywood blockbuster to hit theaters in two weeks following Christopher Nolan's box office chart-topper "The Odyssey.". But that film will have had two full weekends to do its thing by the time Marvel's latest arrives. It also can't hurt that the movies share three common stars in Holland, Zendaya, and Jon Bernthal.

The "Spider-Man" franchise has always had massive overseas appeal as well. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" saved theaters when it opened to $594 million globally in 2021, with $334 million of that total coming from international markets. It went on to make more than $1.9 billion globally, including a whopping $1.1 billion overseas. Thus, if current projections hold, Marvel should be looking at another $1 billion hit (easily, we should add).