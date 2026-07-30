Marvel Just Canceled The Emmy-Nominated Series They Previously Renewed For Season 2
Remember how excited we were back in March when Marvel announced that it had renewed "Wonder Man" for a second season? Remember how many of us cheered when Season 1 of "Wonder Man" nabbed star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series? Remember what a collective sigh of relief we all let out when Season 1 solved the biggest problem in modern superhero fare, and it finally looked as if the Marvel Cinematic Universe was going to do more than just try and replicate the success of its 2010 run until the wheels fell off? Well, none of that matters anymore, as Variety is reporting "Wonder Man" Season 2 is no longer moving forward after being given the go-ahead. Per Variety's sources, "a writers' room for Season 2 was never opened, and the show's writers have been released to pursue other projects."
This is beyond disheartening. "Wonder Man" is truly one of the best things to come out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the better part of five years, with the series having received nearly universal critical acclaim upon its premiere. Indeed, Season 1 boasts a 91% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an audience score of 87%. People love this show!
What's even more odd is that the series' co-creator, Destin Daniel Cretton, is about to make Marvel a small fortune at the box office with "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." Hell, while talking to Collider on the red carpet for the newest Spidey flick on July 20, Cretton said he was hoping to start rolling on Season 2 at the start of 2027. So, what the hell happened?!
No official justification has been given for Wonder Man's cancellation
The initial renewal of "Wonder Man" was already unique, as the majority of live-action Marvel shows on Disney+ — including "WandaVision," "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier," "Hawkeye," "Moon Knight," "Ms. Marvel," "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," "Secret Invasion," "Echo," Agatha All Along," and "Ironheart" — have all been solo outings, with the exceptions being "Loki" and "Daredevil: Born Again." Still, while "Wonder Man" is no longer continuing, Variety's sources report the show's characters could still appear in future Marvel projects. Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery feels like a no-brainer, in particular, seeing as he's already proven to be one of the MCU's most essential characters. But what about Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Simon Williams, aka. Wonder Man?
The series follows Simon, an aspiring Hollywood actor who is forced to hide his superpowers to get work on screen, as he has a chance meeting with Slattery, a washed-up actor looking for a second chance at stardom. When they learn that a legendary director is set to reboot "Wonder Man," the unlikely duo work together to nab the roles they were born to play. The show is as much a superhero story as it is a love letter to the entertainment industry, and this grounded approach to the Simon Williams character makes for a breath of fresh air in the face of the CGI hellscape dominating most of the MCU's tentpole blockbusters.
For the time being, though, neither of the leads in "Wonder Man" are believed to be members of the ridiculously stacked cast of this year's "Avengers: Doomsday." Here's hoping that Marvel eventually finds something else to do with the world of "Wonder Man," then, because it would be a shame to see it go to waste.