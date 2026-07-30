Marvel Just Canceled The Emmy-Nominated Series They Previously Renewed For Season 2

Remember how excited we were back in March when Marvel announced that it had renewed "Wonder Man" for a second season? Remember how many of us cheered when Season 1 of "Wonder Man" nabbed star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series? Remember what a collective sigh of relief we all let out when Season 1 solved the biggest problem in modern superhero fare, and it finally looked as if the Marvel Cinematic Universe was going to do more than just try and replicate the success of its 2010 run until the wheels fell off? Well, none of that matters anymore, as Variety is reporting "Wonder Man" Season 2 is no longer moving forward after being given the go-ahead. Per Variety's sources, "a writers' room for Season 2 was never opened, and the show's writers have been released to pursue other projects."

This is beyond disheartening. "Wonder Man" is truly one of the best things to come out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the better part of five years, with the series having received nearly universal critical acclaim upon its premiere. Indeed, Season 1 boasts a 91% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an audience score of 87%. People love this show!

What's even more odd is that the series' co-creator, Destin Daniel Cretton, is about to make Marvel a small fortune at the box office with "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." Hell, while talking to Collider on the red carpet for the newest Spidey flick on July 20, Cretton said he was hoping to start rolling on Season 2 at the start of 2027. So, what the hell happened?!