The Marvel Villain Who Started As A Joke But Became An Essential Character

Shane Black's 2013 superhero comedy film "Iron Man 3" is handily one of the best films to come out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Released a full year after Joss Whedon's ultra-hit "The Avengers," the world was, by then, properly hooked on the MCU. The multi-character crossover film seemed like a gigantic risk at the time, but it proved to be one of the most successful formulae of the decade. The MCU stood astride the 2010s like a mighty colossus. "Iron Man 3" was going to be the first test to see if the MCU could see its characters star in solo adventures again.

Luckily, "Iron Man 3" proved they could, with Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.) wrestling with war trauma and facing a scary new terrorist in the form of the Mandarin (Ben Kingsley). The Mandarin would appear on news broadcasts and claim responsibility for worldwide bombings. This depiction of the Mandarin as a terrorist was a welcome spin on the original character, initially presented in 1960s Marvel Comics as a racist "yellow scare" caricature.

Eventually, Iron Man tracked down the Mandarin, only to find he wasn't who he claimed to be. The man on the TV screens was merely a British actor named Trevor Slattery, hired by the film's true villain to play the Mandarin for TV broadcasts. "The Mandarin" wasn't real. Trevor, instead, was a plummy, shallow (and hilarious) drug addict. This was a clever and unexpected twist that made "Iron Man 3" kind of brilliant.

But the "joke" character of Trevor Slattery didn't vanish after "Iron Man 3." Indeed, he had a key role in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," and was most recently in the Marvel TV series "Wonder Man." Trevor, meanwhile, has grown as a character.