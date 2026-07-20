Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Feels Like A 'Loser' For Not Making This Delayed Superhero Movie

For a long, long time, Marvel Studios was set to reintroduce the character of Blade to the masses. Following Wesley Snipes' tenure as The Daywalker in three movies, Kevin Feige and co. tapped Mahershala Ali to take over the role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What followed was a comically-long series of mishaps and mistakes that ultimately meant the MCU "Blade" never made it to the screen. Now, Feige has admitted to feeling like a "gigantic loser" for dropping the ball on this long-awaited, highly-anticipated film, and we can't say we blame him.

Speaking to Josh Horowitz of "Happy Sad Confused" (via Variety), Feige said he was feeling "like a gigantic loser and failure that we didn't get off the ground with Mahershala." That's pretty much all he had to say on the matter, beyond adding that he was "very excited" to have brought Snipes back for a cameo as Blade in 2024's "Deadpool and Wolverine." Beyond that, the Marvel Studios boss had little to say on the unrealized "Blade" film, but with his "gigantic loser" comment seemingly confirmed that the project is, in fact, dead.

Thus far there's been no official announcement on whether the "Blade" movie is still being developed or not, but Ali has remained attached and many fans were surely holding out hope that such a film would materialize at some point. At this point, however, with the general uncertainty Marvel Studios faces and the unbelievable amount of setbacks endured by the "Blade" film, it looks as though the project has effectively been scrapped.