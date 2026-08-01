People Have Forgotten How To Watch Movies — Here's How To Actually Do It

I spend a lot of time on Twitter. That's bad. The social media platform has transmogrified into a cesspool of bots, bad-faith actors, and buffoonery. I've tried to break free from the site's grasp on me, but it's proven to be difficult. Since movies are my beat, I tend to see a lot of posts from the hellscape that is Film Twitter, which means I see a lot of movie takes. And I've been slowly building towards the realization that these days, a large number of people have seemingly forgotten how to watch movies.

This is all part and parcel of the death of media literacy, and there's also the very likely scenario that many of the poor takes are coming from bluecheck grifters embracing Twitter's hate-driven algorithm to post the most rage-bait-inducing comments imaginable. But I still have the sneaking suspicion that ordinary movie-watchers have lost the plot.

There's no better demonstration of this theory than the recent reactions to Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey." Nolan's epic is one of those rare modern films that has broken containment into a large group of people, which means the takes have been plentiful. But there's something potentially insidious going on here, mixed with the likelihood that people viewing this film — and others — don't seem to understand the difference between legitimate criticism and pointless, annoying nitpicking. If you're someone like me who has pretty much devoted their entire life to movies, it's rather depressing. I'd like to believe things haven't tipped over into full-blown hopelessness. I'd like to believe there's still a chance to right this ship.