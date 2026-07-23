Elliot Page's The Odyssey Role Explained (Because He's Not Achilles)

This article contains major spoilers for Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey."

Christopher Nolan is at the highest of high points for a director working in Hollywood. Coming off the massive success that was "Oppenheimer," he had the opportunity to pretty much do anything he wanted. So, Nolan decided he had to finally make "The Odyssey" (an adaptation of Homer's epic tale), and as part of this epic journey, he reunited with many collaborators from the past, including Elliot Page.

Nolan previously collaborated with Page on his original 2010 box office smash hit "Inception." This time around, though, Nolan assembled a who's who of Hollywood's A list to bring this epic tale to life, meaning even some huge name actors only had relatively minor roles in the proceedings. As for Page, even though his role wasn't very large, it was pivotal. Speculation ran rampant ahead of the movie's release suggesting that he was playing Achilles, the brave, handsome, and great warrior who fights for Agamemnon's army in the Trojan War. But that's not the case.

Rather, Page plays the Greek warrior Sinon, who is actually the very first person we see on screen in Nolan's latest film. Though the role is relatively minor, Sinon proves to be a hugely important character to the overall story. The controversy surrounding Nolan's "The Odyssey" was just hot air, with certain people online expressing irritation over certain casting choices, including Page, before they even knew who he was playing for sure.

In the end, that hot air amounted to nothing at all. Nevertheless, Page's role in one of the biggest blockbusters of the year is nothing shy of pivotal.