Why Tiresias In Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Looks So Familiar

Christopher Nolan hasn't really ever had a cold streak in his career, but if ever a bit-time director was on a hot streak, it's him. Following the blockbuster Best Picture winner "Oppenheimer," Nolan is back with his big-budget adaptation of "The Odyssey," which has earned the director some of the best reviews of his career. That is, in no small part, thanks to the incredible A-list cast Nolan assembled for his latest epic.

"The Odyssey" is a mythic action epic shot across the world entirely in IMAX, bringing Homer's classic saga to life. The cast is led by Matt Damon ("Jason Bourne") as Odysseus, with Tom Holland ("Spider-Man: No Way Home"), Anne Hathaway ("Interstellar"), Robert Pattinson ("The Batman"), Lupita Nyong'o ("Us"), Zendaya ("The Drama"), and Charlize Theron ("Prometheus") also on board. But that's just the tip of the iceberg, as many of the other smaller roles are filled by fantastic actors as well.

One of those actors is James Remar, who previously contributed a stomach-turning moment to "Oppenheimer" in his prior collaboration with Nolan. This time around, Remar plays Tiresias, a blind prophet with a relatively small but key role in this classic tale. Remar is pretty hard to distinguish with all of the makeup and whatnot, but he definitely has an air of recognizability even with all of the work the costume is doing.

That's not only because he's worked with Nolan previously, but because Remar has decades' worth of experience as a working actor in Hollywood. With nearly 200 credits to his name on IMDB, he's an actor viewers will undoubtedly recognize. As for where one might recognize him from, specifically? That's more difficult to pin down.