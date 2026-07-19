Why Tiresias In Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Looks So Familiar
Christopher Nolan hasn't really ever had a cold streak in his career, but if ever a bit-time director was on a hot streak, it's him. Following the blockbuster Best Picture winner "Oppenheimer," Nolan is back with his big-budget adaptation of "The Odyssey," which has earned the director some of the best reviews of his career. That is, in no small part, thanks to the incredible A-list cast Nolan assembled for his latest epic.
"The Odyssey" is a mythic action epic shot across the world entirely in IMAX, bringing Homer's classic saga to life. The cast is led by Matt Damon ("Jason Bourne") as Odysseus, with Tom Holland ("Spider-Man: No Way Home"), Anne Hathaway ("Interstellar"), Robert Pattinson ("The Batman"), Lupita Nyong'o ("Us"), Zendaya ("The Drama"), and Charlize Theron ("Prometheus") also on board. But that's just the tip of the iceberg, as many of the other smaller roles are filled by fantastic actors as well.
One of those actors is James Remar, who previously contributed a stomach-turning moment to "Oppenheimer" in his prior collaboration with Nolan. This time around, Remar plays Tiresias, a blind prophet with a relatively small but key role in this classic tale. Remar is pretty hard to distinguish with all of the makeup and whatnot, but he definitely has an air of recognizability even with all of the work the costume is doing.
That's not only because he's worked with Nolan previously, but because Remar has decades' worth of experience as a working actor in Hollywood. With nearly 200 credits to his name on IMDB, he's an actor viewers will undoubtedly recognize. As for where one might recognize him from, specifically? That's more difficult to pin down.
James Remar is a legendary working man's actor
Pinning down where one would recognize James Remar from is difficult, as he's been working steadily since the 1980s. He's got more than 45 years' worth of credits in movies and TV shows, dating back to his earliest roles in movies like "The Warriors" and "48 Hrs." He's done dozens of short stints on popular shows, including "The Equalizer," "The X-Files," and the short-lived HBO horror anthology series "The Hitchhiker," among many others. That's just the very tip of the iceberg.
Movie lovers may know him as Raiden in "Mortal Kombat: Annihilation," Agent Markham from "2 Fast 2 Furious," General Bratt in "Pineapple Express," or Butch Pooch in "Django Unchained," which is director Quentin Tarantino's biggest movie. Some of his other notable feature film credits include "Tales from the Darkside: The Movie," "White Fang," "The Girl Next Door," "Red," and "Megalopolis."
On the TV side of things, there's a great chance viewers will know him as Harry Morgan from "Dexter," having appeared in 96 episodes of the beloved series. Some of his other notable TV roles include "The Huntress," "North Shore," "The Path," "Animal Kingdom," "City on a Hill," and, as part of DC's Arrowverse, as Peter Gambi on "Black Lightning."
For those who perhaps tuned into Remar's voice, he's done a lot of voice acting over the years as well. He voiced Hawkman on "Justice League Unlimited," the underrated villain Black Mask in "The Batman" animated series, Vilgax in "Ben 10," Tonraq in "The Legend of Korra," and Zeta Prime in "Transformers One," just to name a few. So yes, it's more than understandable if one thought Tiresias felt familiar but couldn't figure out exactly why.
"The Odyssey" is in theaters now.