Before Game Of Thrones, HBO Adapted A George R.R. Martin Story For A Horror Anthology

George R.R. Martin has become one of the world's most cherished creatives. That may sound like a tad dramatic, but the man has truly conquered the pop culture landscape. Originally known best for the book series that inspired "Game of Thrones," i.e. "A Song of Ice and Fire," those works have since inspired a massive HBO franchise that's turned Martin into a superstar, even beyond the comic book convention crowd. But long before "Game of Thrones," Martin collaborated with HBO on a whole other project.

Specifically, the author and the premium cable network once crossed paths on a horror anthology series titled "The Hitchhiker." Very basically, the 1980s TV series focused on a wanderer who would introduce creepy tales each week, with Martin's horror short story "Remembering Melody" serving as the basis for the second season episode of the same name.

Initially aired by HBO on November 27, 1984 (as the second episode of "The Hitchhiker" season 2), "Remembering Melody" revolves around Ted Miller (David Dukes), a self-centered lawyer who reunites with his former fling Melody (Susan Blakely), who is still clinging to her hippie ways. However, when Ted allows her to stay at his apartment, Melody soon comes to realize that he's now a materialist in the worst way.

Martin's original story was published in the early '80s, which was around the time that "The Hitchhiker" premiered on HBO in 1983. The show is hardly discussed these days, though, especially since HBO later produced a much more fondly remembered horror anthology series in the form of "Tales from the Crypt." For that reason, it's not surprising that even many hardcore Martin fans wouldn't know about it.