The Odyssey: The People Of The Sea, Explained

Don't gossip about people from the sea — or anywhere, really — if you haven't seen "The Odyssey," Christopher Nolan's latest film. Major spoilers ahead!

In the magical, god-filled world of "The Odyssey," the ancient Greek epic poem credited to Homer, there are plenty of things that can kill you at any given moment — including the gods themselves, if you make them angry. Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan's adaptation, marking his first epic movie since 2023's "Oppenheimer," does change its approach a bit, and the gods are less visible, if just as meddlesome.

Matt Damon's Odysseus learns this the hard way when he royally ticks off Poseidon, the god of the sea, who retaliates by sending his ship off course with winds and storms. There's also a giant, hungry cyclops hanging out in a cave, massive armor-clad cannibals called the Laestrygonians who will attack without provocation, and a hut-dwelling witch — Samantha Morton's Circe — who may or may not turn you into a captive animal. Then there's the oft-mentioned "People of the Sea," an unclear threat mentioned by several characters. So, who are they?

The answer is ... complicated. The mysterious "Sea People" are mentioned in the original text of "The Odyssey," but Nolan's take on the material presents a tantalizing twist. When Odysseus, disguised as a beggar, finally returns to his home in Ithaca and speaks to his wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway), he realizes that the "People of the Sea" refers to an army that suddenly and brutally attacks a city ... just as he and his men did during the Trojan War.