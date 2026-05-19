The Controversy Over Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Is Just Manufactured Hot Air

Here we go again, folks. From the same bad-faith grifters that brought you "Why doesn't Damien Chazelle's 'First Man' depict the U.S. flag on the moon???" (spoiler alert: it did) and "How dare a remake of 'The Little Mermaid' cast Halle Bailey as a singing mermaid???" (she's literally a Grammy-nominated performer and, importantly, mermaids aren't real), comes the next installment in this sorry series of pearl-clutching angst and manufactured outrage. In fact, not since that lady "Ghostbusters" reboot whipped up thousands of grown adults into a GamerGate-sized frenzy in 2016 has one blockbuster seemed cursed to bear the combined insecurities of all of Western civilization.

10 years later and, well, not much has changed. Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" now finds itself in the crosshairs of a good ol' fashioned firestorm for the oddest of reasons. It'd be one thing to raise a skeptical eyebrow or two at the choice to put jarringly modern dialogue/accents at the forefront of the marketing or, more obviously, cast Massachusetts native Matt Damon as famed mythological hero Odysseus rather than any actual Greek actors (to say nothing of the rest of the ensemble). But, instead, only the easiest of targets are bearing the brunt of criticism: Lupita N'yongo in a dual role that includes Helen of Troy or Elliot Page in a role that hasn't yet been confirmed ... though social media aggregator accounts certainly were eager to spread unverified rumors without any actual sourcing.

And that's the crux of the whole issue, isn't it? It doesn't take much critical thinking to realize that those with a financial incentive to stir up anger and clicks have simply found another way to do just that. This, like the vast majority of other internet non-troversies, is nothing more than a lot of hot air.