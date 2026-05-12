Lupita Nyong'o Confirmed To Play The Odyssey's Helen Of Troy (With A Twist)
Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic fantasy, "The Odyssey," is as ambitious as it gets. We got a brisk first trailer at the end of last year, which set up high hopes for this artistic retelling to come. More recently, official footage from the film gave us a sneak peek into the toils of Odysseus (Matt Damon) who is doing his utmost to return home from the Trojan War, with Anne Hathaway's Penelope and Tom Holland's Telemachus awaiting his return at Ithaca. A ton of other A-listers (Robert Pattinson! Zendaya! Charlize Theron!) are a part of this momentous saga, alongside Lupita Nyong'o, who has been confirmed to play Helen of Troy — as well as her twin sister, Clytemnestra.
According to Time, Nolan is taking artistic leeway in the portrayal of the relationship (and reunion) between Helen and her husband, King Menelaus (Jon Bernthal). Deemed the most beautiful woman in the world, Helen's otherworldly beauty was held responsible for a war waged among men, triggered after her marriage to Paris of Troy. In Nolan's version of "The Odyssey," Nyong'o's Helen is sister to Clytemnestra (also Nyong'o), whose marriage to Menelaus' brother Agamemnon (Benny Safdie) is as rocky and toxic as it gets. It's unclear as to how these changes will re-contextualize our understanding of the Trojan War and the people involved in it, but it's safe to say that Nolan has a grand vision in mind.
Helen's perception within the context of "The Iliad" and "The Odyssey" has always had misogynistic undertones. Similarly, Clytemnestra's characterization is complex and divisive in Aeschylus' "Oresteia" trilogy, which paints her as vicious and manipulative. These aspects allow Nolan to reinvent these characters through the lens of Odysseus' return, with Nyong'o being the perfect actor to convey the range demanded by these dual roles.
Nolan's Odyssey is here to subvert expectations attached to an ancient epic
Concerns surrounding "The Odyssey" have invaded online discourse since the project's announcement in December 2025. Some of the questions raised are valid, such as the odd colloquialism that has crept up in some of the dialogue featured in the trailers. There's also the curious choice of characters like Odysseus or Athena speaking in American accents, which feels a bit jarring if we consider the literary context of Homer's "The Odyssey." That said, Nolan's mythmaking is rooted in artistry — the aim isn't historical accuracy, but the complex retelling of a story that has captured our imaginations since the 8th century BC.
"The Odyssey" is a sweeping tale about Odysseus' tumultuous 10-year journey home, which also explores the tussle between free will and determinism. Odysseus' arc is mirrored with that of his son, Telemachus, whose transition to adulthood is also rife with obstacles. This is a marked departure from "The Iliad," which centers wars and its convoluted machinations while exploring the concepts of death on the battlefield and heroic fame. If any creative were to dissect these epics through a modern lens, drastic changes would be imperative. This includes inspired anachronisms, which could help make such an integral epic feel even more universal.
It's alright (healthy, even) to be a tiny bit skeptical about such a highly anticipated retelling of "The Odyssey." However, Nolan's astonishing talents speak for themselves, as does the involvement of such an incredibly stacked cast. The film is gearing up to be the summer blockbuster. All we can do is hope that it'll be a roaring good time.
"The Odyssey" hits theaters on July 17, 2026.