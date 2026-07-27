George R. R. Martin's Game Of Thrones Book Update Could Impact A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms
Ring the city bells, light up the beacons, and give the nearest dragon in your vicinity a loving pat on the head (on second thought, maybe don't do that last one), because the news fans have been waiting for has finally arrived. "Game of Thrones" mastermind and "A Song of Ice and Fire" novelist George R.R. Martin is officially confirmed to be in the midst of writing his next book, which fans have been eagerly anticipating for years. But, as with any good news in the year of our Lord 2026, there's a catch: It's not the long-delayed "The Winds of Winter," apparently, but the next novella in his "Tales of Dunk and Egg" series.
Okay, so that's a bit of a bummer for a traumatized fanbase that's nearly given up on ever seeing the author's most famous work come ever-so-closer to the finish line. (Remember, Martin still has another book after this titled "A Dream of Spring" that's meant to bring this all to a grand conclusion.) But it's excellent news for the rest of us who've hoped that the acclaimed, Emmy-worthy release of "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" may have inspired him to conquer his writer's block by focusing on the much lower-stakes adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his loyal squire Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) instead.
According to showrunner Ira Parker, that's exactly what seems to be happening. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he revealed his hopes for the future of the prequel series. In the process, he dropped quite a surprise on us:
"I'd love to expand ['A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms'] from three seasons to maybe four or five. Book Four, which George is working on, takes place in a very cool location."
George R.R. Martin may be avoiding a famous Game of Thrones problem with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Say what?! Look, at this point, we'll take George R.R. Martin book updates wherever we can get them — even as a shockingly casual reveal in a larger interview on "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms." Season 2 is currently filming in Spain with a number of new casting additions, but how long can we expect the series to go on? Martin famously wrote three novellas for these characters, with each season tentatively expected to adapt one of these relatively brief stories. After that? While creator Ira Parker has spoken of his ambitious plan to go on for as long as possible, the reality is that this has always seemed doomed to the same fate as "Game of Thrones" — an adaptation outpacing the source material and forcing its creative team to invent their own ending altogether.
But perhaps "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" could avoid that fate, or at least delay it. Unlike the drama between Martin and "House of the Dragon" showrunner/co-creator Ryan Condal, Parker and Martin have enjoyed a close working relationship on the HBO prequel series. It fully passes the smell test that the author would've shared his writing progress with Parker. More encouragingly, this would help the newest addition to the franchise avoid the same fate as "Game of Thrones" and "A Song of Ice and Fire." Comparatively, more installments of the "Tales of Dunk and Egg" novellas should be less demanding to write.
While this shift in priorities may delay "The Winds of Winter" even longer (if it ever comes out in the first place), we'd say it's worth it just to get any new stories set in Westeros at all.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms could have five seasons, but hopefully more
So where does that leave us with "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," you ask? The comfort-watch show strikes a markedly different tone from either "Game of Thrones" or "House of the Dragon," and doubly so when it comes to the actual scale of this story. With only two main heroes to follow throughout their episodic journey through the wilds of Westeros, there's no shortage of tales that Ira Parker and George R.R. Martin could tell. According to Parker, there's a "natural" place to take these protagonists in the years ahead ... and, with a bit of luck, maybe even pick up once again later in their lives.
"[Book] five is the last story point of Egg as a boy. So it's a very natural ending place for us to take a break and come back when Dexter is older," Parker told THR. "So then we can do Egg the Prince, do some politics, do some fun stuff in Summerhall and King's Landing, and get a different vibe where they're not on the road all the time." Season 1 of "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" depicted Egg undercover as a Targaryen prince, which means Seasons 2 and 3 will be able to fully embrace the dramatic tension of keeping his secret identity under wraps. Beyond that? It seems future seasons would then explore Egg openly strutting around as Aegon V Targaryen.
That's only if HBO gets on board with that time-jump plan playing out in real time, of course. What are the odds of that? Parker himself admits that this pitch has earned him some "eye rolls, though not completely" from network executives. Here's hoping they see the light.