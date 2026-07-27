George R. R. Martin's Game Of Thrones Book Update Could Impact A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms

Ring the city bells, light up the beacons, and give the nearest dragon in your vicinity a loving pat on the head (on second thought, maybe don't do that last one), because the news fans have been waiting for has finally arrived. "Game of Thrones" mastermind and "A Song of Ice and Fire" novelist George R.R. Martin is officially confirmed to be in the midst of writing his next book, which fans have been eagerly anticipating for years. But, as with any good news in the year of our Lord 2026, there's a catch: It's not the long-delayed "The Winds of Winter," apparently, but the next novella in his "Tales of Dunk and Egg" series.

Okay, so that's a bit of a bummer for a traumatized fanbase that's nearly given up on ever seeing the author's most famous work come ever-so-closer to the finish line. (Remember, Martin still has another book after this titled "A Dream of Spring" that's meant to bring this all to a grand conclusion.) But it's excellent news for the rest of us who've hoped that the acclaimed, Emmy-worthy release of "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" may have inspired him to conquer his writer's block by focusing on the much lower-stakes adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his loyal squire Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) instead.

According to showrunner Ira Parker, that's exactly what seems to be happening. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he revealed his hopes for the future of the prequel series. In the process, he dropped quite a surprise on us: