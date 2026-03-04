First A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Season 2 Details Revealed With New Cast Members
The dust has barely even settled after the rousing "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" season 1 finale, but we're more than ready for further adventures centered on our favorite new duo of Dunk and Egg. Thanks to showrunner and co-creator Ira Parker, the latest "Game of Thrones" spin-off has become both a critically acclaimed hit and a word-of-mouth sensation that's helped bring a welcome dose of wholesomeness to the gritty, grounded world of Westeros — with lead actors Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell instantly turning their respective heroes into new fan-favorites. All of this to say that season 2 feels like the most highly-anticipated chapter of this franchise since "Game of Thrones" ended, and HBO has already begun teasing what lies ahead.
Entertainment Weekly has the scoop on a fresh round of casting announcements and story details for the next season of "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms." Obviously, author George R.R. Martin's novellas dictate that the next story to be adapted will be "The Sworn Sword," which tells the story of Dunk and Egg's encounter with an old knight embroiled in a land dispute with a local widow of ill repute. According to the outlet, three significant roles have been finalized, all of whom should be familiar faces to TV and film fans. Lucy Boynton (known for "Sing Street," "Murder on the Orient Express," and the upcoming "Beatles" quadrilogy) has been cast as the troublesome Lady Rohanne Webber, Babou Ceesay ("Alien: Earth") will portray the sullen and cynical knight Ser Bennis of the Brown Shield, and Peter Mullan ("Ozark") is Ser Eustace Osgrey, whom Dunk will next swear his sword to in his duties as a hedge knight.
With filming on season 2 already well underway, we won't have to wait long to see what comes next.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 will introduce our next fan-favorite character
How's this for a throwback? A well-received show that came out of nowhere and helped revitalize an entire brand isn't going to take another three years to return to our screens. That's because HBO has pushed for an annual release strategy between its two ongoing "Game of Thrones" spin-off series, which means that "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is due back sometime next year. In the meantime, fans have season 3 of "House of the Dragon" to help tide us over in just a few months and, as of today, a fresh batch of details regarding everyone's new favorite hedge knight and his secret Targaryen squire.
That includes a bit of casting news that bodes extremely well for season 2 of "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms." Lucy Boynton is officially portraying Lady Rohanne Webber, an enigmatic figure known colloquially as the Red Widow. In the novella "The Sworn Sword," she's the head of House Webber and a particular thorn in the side of the old and weary knight Ser Eustace Osgrey. To say anything more of the rivalry between them would spoil the fun, but fans can expect all those seeds planted in season 1 regarding the fabled Blackfyre Rebellion to be paid off here. What's more, Lady Webber is destined to add a much-needed change to the dynamic established in season 1. A fiery, stubborn, and dangerous woman thriving in a world dominated by men is exactly the sort of element lacking in Dunk and Egg's first outing, but readers know well that this widow is more than a match for our lovable hedge knight — and the head of House Osgrey that he takes up arms with this time around.
"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" season 2 will premiere on HBO sometime in 2027.