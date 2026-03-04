First A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Season 2 Details Revealed With New Cast Members

The dust has barely even settled after the rousing "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" season 1 finale, but we're more than ready for further adventures centered on our favorite new duo of Dunk and Egg. Thanks to showrunner and co-creator Ira Parker, the latest "Game of Thrones" spin-off has become both a critically acclaimed hit and a word-of-mouth sensation that's helped bring a welcome dose of wholesomeness to the gritty, grounded world of Westeros — with lead actors Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell instantly turning their respective heroes into new fan-favorites. All of this to say that season 2 feels like the most highly-anticipated chapter of this franchise since "Game of Thrones" ended, and HBO has already begun teasing what lies ahead.

Entertainment Weekly has the scoop on a fresh round of casting announcements and story details for the next season of "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms." Obviously, author George R.R. Martin's novellas dictate that the next story to be adapted will be "The Sworn Sword," which tells the story of Dunk and Egg's encounter with an old knight embroiled in a land dispute with a local widow of ill repute. According to the outlet, three significant roles have been finalized, all of whom should be familiar faces to TV and film fans. Lucy Boynton (known for "Sing Street," "Murder on the Orient Express," and the upcoming "Beatles" quadrilogy) has been cast as the troublesome Lady Rohanne Webber, Babou Ceesay ("Alien: Earth") will portray the sullen and cynical knight Ser Bennis of the Brown Shield, and Peter Mullan ("Ozark") is Ser Eustace Osgrey, whom Dunk will next swear his sword to in his duties as a hedge knight.

With filming on season 2 already well underway, we won't have to wait long to see what comes next.