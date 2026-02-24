A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Creator Defends Finale's Big Change And Promises It Will Be Addressed

The latest "Game of Thrones" show is a fascinating adaptation. "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" captures the comparatively lighthearted tone of the original novella, the smaller stakes, and the sense of hope and optimism of the source material. And yet, the changes the show makes to George R.R. Martin's "The Hedge Knight" seem to have pretty big repercussions for Westerosi lore.

Such is the case with the finale of "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," which has an original scene that might significantly change the ambitious plans for the show's future.

Speaking with L.A. Times, showrunner Ira Parker defended the decision to have Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) lie about having his father's permission to travel the realm with Dunk (Peter Claffey) and live as smallfolk. "It's not confirmed canonically," Parker said of Egg's lie. "We haven't done anything egregious here, I don't think. [And] I believe it from a character perspective. I believe that Egg would do that again, because he's already done it. We've seen him. He runs away. That's sort of his thing. And he lies to people."

In Martin's novella "The Hedge Knight," Maekar (played here by Sam Spruell) doesn't exactly give his permission for Egg to travel with Dunk, but he does agree with Dunk that it would be best for the boy to travel around Westeros rather than grow up in a castle. The first season of the show ends with a post-credits scene wherein Maekar is leaving Ashford with his men and he starts looking for Egg. He soon starts getting angry and yells that his son has gone missing — right after we see Egg lie to Dunk and explicitly say he has his father's blessing to travel with him.