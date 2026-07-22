It Ends Trailer Teases A Haunting Existential Nightmare Worthy Of Following Backrooms

At this point, most audiences are familiar with the time loop movie, in which a character or characters find themselves reliving the same 24 hours (or so) over and over again. We've seen this concept played out in a variety of genres, from the romantic comedy ("Groundhog Day," "Palm Springs") to action thriller ("Source Code") to slasher horror ("Happy Death Day"). No matter the genre, the time loop movie always has a strong subtext of existentialism, as it forces the characters stuck inside it to reckon with their existence and their place in the universe, as well as issues of free will, determinism, and so on. With that in mind, what if someone made a time loop movie that flipped the concept on its head while retaining so many of its themes?

Those questions are addressed and then some in "It Ends," the debut feature from writer and director Alexander Ullom. The film concerns four recently graduated college friends (played by Phinehas Yoon, Akira Jackson, Noah Toth, and Mitchell Cole) who are enjoying a reunion hang when they happen to turn down a certain lone road. They soon discover that this road and the surrounding forest doesn't appear to have an end to it, and there's no way back. What's more, if they stop and leave their car for a certain length of time, dozens of people come out from the woods and voraciously attack them and their vehicle. As that description indicates, "It Ends" begins as a hellish nightmare. However, as the film's trailer (seen above) hints, the movie is much more than a traumatic chase film, or even a puzzle movie. Instead, "It Ends" is its own unique brand of existential thriller, and adds a new wrinkle to the rapidly growing liminal horror trend that movies like "Backrooms" have popularized.