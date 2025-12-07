Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Improves On The First Movie In Only One Way

Maybe it's a generational thing. Maybe it's because I'm older. Maybe it's because I've seen too many horror films in my life. It could even be because I'm old enough to remember the Showbiz Pizza/Chuck E. Cheese's animatronic bands when they were still a novelty. But for whatever reason, I don't find the killer animatronic animals in the "Five Nights at Freddy's" movies the least bit scary.

One can see why the original "Freddy's" game creator Scott Cawthon would want to make a horror franchise about killer pizzeria robots. Those of us who did see live performances by the Showbiz Pizza band, called the Rock-a-Fire Explosion, will recall that they could be a little unsettling. The robotics were impressive, almost to a fault, forcing the keyboard-playing ape and puppet-wielding cat into the uncanny valley. Some kids could vividly picture the Rock-a-Fire Explosion standing up, walking off the stage, and doing them grievous bodily harm. Cawthon was clearly just tapping into those nightmares when he invented "Five Nights at Freddy's."

But the animatronics in the movies don't possess that same uncanny valley effect. There's nothing eerie about them, nothing unsettling. They seem too artificial, too "movie." Like scary killer dolls or scary clowns, making scary animatronics is a delicate balance. There had to be an innocuous quality to the monsters, a sense of plausible deniability; these may be scary, but they were clearly meant to be cute.

Because of the non-scary designs of the monsters, both of the movies inspired by "Freddy's" have been pretty limp. The bad writing could have been forgiven if the monsters gave me nightmares.

I will say this for "Five Nights at Freddy's 2," however: The newest animatronic — a spindly, clown-faced puppet called the Marionette — is genuinely creepy.